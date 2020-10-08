2020 Australian motorcycle sales figures released

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) have just released sales figures for the year to date, ending September 30, 2020 and boasting an impressive increase of 26.4 per cent including ATV and SSVs (OHVs) over 2019 figures for the same period.

Off-road motorcycle sales were the clear leader, up 39.9 per cent, 9,058 more than were sold over the same period in 2019 and marking the largest increase in vehicles sold. The OHV category also saw enormous growth, up 44.4 per cent, with 18,930 sold, an increase in 5,818. However, a contributing factor to the strength of the OHV sales is no doubt the exiting of ATVs from the Australian market, marking the last chance for many consumers to purchase these vehicles.

Road sales also saw a spike, up 8.2 per cent, with an additional 1932 motorcycles sold compared to the same period in 2019.

Only scooter sales dropped down 4.5 per cent or 160 units, although scooter sales only make up 4.2 per cent of the total market share. In comparison Off-road sales is 39.9 per cent as the largest sector (31,776 units), road next largest at 32.1 per cent (25,556 units), while OHVs make up 23.8 per cent (18,930 units).

The drop in scooter sales is in spite of a massive spike in food delivery services during Covid, although those duties could well be going to small capacity motorcycles instead.

Until now we’ve seen these figures broken down by specific bike categories, as well as into road, off-road, scooters and OHVs and including top sellers, giving a deep look into Australia’s most successful motorcycles. Just days ago the FCAI announced they would be reporting using an abbreviated system, as is done in the US and Europe.

We suspect the dramatic reduction in sales data being made public is due to the fact that some brands have long chosen not to be a part of the official audit process, thus in turn the brands that previously publicly shared detailed data do not wish to reveal that intelligence to competitors who do not participate.

2020 Q3 YTD Motorcycle Sales

Segment YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Change +/- Share (of total) OHV 18,930 13,112 +44.4% 23.8% Off-road 31,776 22,718 +39.9% 39.9% Road 25,556 23,620 +8.2% 32.1% Scooter 3,361 3,521 -4.5% 4.2% Total market 79,623 62,971 +26.4% 100%

FCAI Statement

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) has released sales figures for new motorcycles and Off Highway Vehicles (OHVs) year to date ending 30th September 2020.

A total of 79,623 vehicles were sold across the period, representing a 26.4 per cent increase on the same period last year when 62,971 vehicles were sold.

Tony Weber, chief executive of the FCAI, said these strong sales results were in direct contrast to the majority of Australian industry sectors, many of which had reported negative growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tony Weber – Chief Executive of the FCAI

“Achieving such a strong sales performance in the current market conditions is simply remarkable. And it is due, for the most part, to the rising popularity of off-road bikes (up 39.9 per cent) and strong demand for OHVs (up 44.4 per cent). Off-road bikes have grown in popularity as people turn to close-to-home recreational pursuits during the pandemic restrictions. And OHVs – which include both ATVs and SSVs – are in strong demand due to the implementation of controversial Government legislation which will see the quality ATV brands exit the Australian market.”

The September quarter data, along with all sales figures going forward, has been published in an abbreviated format which aligns with the publication of corresponding information in the United States of America and Europe.

About the FCAI

Along with compiling motorcycle sales data, the FCAI is the primary organisation funded by the motorcycle industry to deal with government agencies. FCAI helped lobby for the Learner Approved Motorcycles Scheme and the Recreational Registration Scheme. They also lobby for exemptions on tightening emissions schemes in relation to motorcycles, and attempted to prevent governments trying to restrict or ban the use of ATVs.

All brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Brands under the UMI group such as MV Agusta, Royal Enfield and Gas Gas, along with the likes of Sherco, CF Moto, Kymco and SWM which come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies choose not to be members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.