Official FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Jerez test – Day Two

After topping the timesheets on Day 1 at the second and final Official FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Jerez Test, Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP) continued to assert his dominance on pre-season by finishing 10 seconds clear of the pack. Rookies Fermin Aldeguer (Openbank Aspar Team) and Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) completed the podium in the eight-lap race simulation, with both only continuing to impress as they get ready to make their MotoE debuts.

During the race simulation, Aegerter’s best lap time was a 1:47.259 – the fastest-ever MotoE lap at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto – and the Swiss rider was more than content to lay down another benchmark on Tuesday. Not so reigning Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) and MotoE race winner Eric Granado (One Energy Racing), however, as the two didn’t go out guns blazing in the simulation, instead heading wide and then concentrating on using the track time for themselves. As one of the pre-season favourites dominated, that left two more crossing the line in P10 and P11 respectively, Torres beating Granado and both keeping their cards close to their chest.

For Aldeguer and Pons, meanwhile, it’s been a battle already to decide the best rookie as the former stole headlines in the first test before the latter did on Day 1 in the second. When the lights went out though, it was Aldeguer who just came out on top, getting the better of Pons by less than half a second.

Fermín Aldeguer

“The race simulation went very well, I felt comfortable on the MotoE at all times. I had to get up to speed at the beginning, it was the first practice of the day and I was still a bit cold, but the sensations with the bike and in the fight with other riders have been good and I was able to overtake easily. Finishing second in this first race makes me very happy.”

Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing) and Xavier Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) completed the top five behind the two rookies, with Alessandro Zaccone (Octo Pramac MotoE) taking P6. MotoE’s first-ever Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Team Gresini MotoE) finished seventh, with the Italian not yet fully adapted to the new tyres. Rookies Hikari Okubo (Avant Ajo MotoE) and Yonny Hernandez (Octo Pramac MotoE) were P8 and P9, just ahead of 10th-placed Torres.

Yonny Hernandez

“Unfortunately, I did not come off to a good start in the race simulation because it was my first start with this particular bike, and I committed an error, but afterwards I was able to overtake many times and I finished in ninth. The race-pace was good, and I am happy. In the latest test session, I set my best lap-time ever, I am very satisfied.”

There was another practice session after the race simulation too, with Granado the fastest rider thanks to a 1:47.681. That lap from the Brazilian was 0.248s better than Aegerter’s best outside of the race simulation, putting him on top of the combined times from practice sessions ahead of the Swiss rider. On practice pace, it’s Tulovic who completes the top three, 0.404s behind.

Maria Herrera competed with the leading group, but in the last laps she did not feel as comfortable on the Energica and lost some of her pace compared to the front riders and finished 12th.

María Herrera

“The race did not go as expected. We started quite calmly and in the first laps I was with the group, but I was not completely comfortable in the final part and I was losing a bit of pace. I have realized that we need to keep improving, we have to keep getting to know the tyres to find more grip. We will continue working.”

Riders will again take to the track on Wednesday as the final testing for the 2021 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup gets underway before round one at the same venue at the beginning of May.