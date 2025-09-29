2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup
Round Four – Motegi, Japan
The 2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup hit Round Four at Motegi over the weekend, and it was home hero Ryota Ogiwara who once again stole the show. In Race 1, the championship leader edged out closest rival Ikegami by just 0.015s in a thrilling photo finish, with Ayatullah continuing his strong run to secure a third consecutive podium.
Race 2 delivered another epic contest, with Ogiwara fending off the pressure to claim a historic eighth straight win of the season. The result sees him extend his championship advantage further after another nail-biting finale on home soil.
For the Australians, it was also a positive weekend. Archie Schmidt and Teerin Fleming both banked solid results at Motegi and now sit eighth and ninth respectively in the overall standings.
Race One
Ryota Ogiwara’s 100% victory record in 2025 continues after an intriguing Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Race 1 unfolded at the Mobility Resort Motegi, with the Japanese top two in the title fight split by just 0.015s at the flag.
Seiryu Ikegami’s wait for a win rumbles on despite his best efforts, as Indonesia’s Badly Ayatullah won the fight for the final podium spot.
Ogiwara and Ikegami strode away at the front, but little by little, the chasing trio of Ayatullah, Archie Schmidt and Shingo Iidaka hunted them down to make it a five rider affair at the front with half a lap to go.
Turn 13 saw Ikegami lunge up the inside of Ogiwara, but it was a move that didn’t quite pay off.
On the run to the line, Ogiwara held off Ikegami for his seventh win on the spin to increase his overall standings lead to 35 points ahead of Race 2.
Australia’s Archie Schmidt and Iidaka claimed P4 and P5 in a top five that was split by just four-tenths at the flag. Fellow Aussie Teerin Fleming was ninth.
Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Gap
|1
|Ryota OGIWARA (JPN)
|26’47.419
|2
|Seiryu IKEGAMI (JPN)
|+0.015
|3
|Badly AYATULLAH (INA)
|+0.215
|4
|Archie SCHMIDT (AUS)
|+0.277
|5
|Shingo IIDAKA (JPN)
|+0.417
|6
|Alfonsi DAQUIGAN (PHI)
|+4.396
|7
|Kensei MATSUDAIRA (USA)
|+13.469
|8
|Pancharuch CHITWIRULCH (THA)
|+13.660
|9
|Teerin FLEMING (THA)
|+13.782
|10
|Davino BRITANI (INA)
|+13.920
|11
|Rintaro TODAKA (JPN)
|+14.041
|12
|Sarthak CHAVAN (IND)
|+14.237
|13
|Tanachat PRATUMTONG (THA)
|+14.423
|14
|Alvaro MAHENDRA (INA)
|+23.955
|15
|Kim MINJAE (KOR)
|+24.130
|16
|Sharf MUHRIZ (MAL)
|+38.415
|17
|Nelson CAIROLI (INA)
|+44.497
|18
|Adam DANIAL (MAL)
|+44.407
|Not classified
|Chen SHIYU (CHN)
|1 lap
|Noprutpong BUNPRAWES (THA)
|11 laps
|Haruki MATSUYAMA (JPN)
|12 laps
Race Two
It was a new record for consecutive wins set by Ryota Ogiwara as he made it eight in a row with yet another victory on Sunday morning at Motegi.
The start of the second half of the 2025 season went down to the wire again, and following on from Race 1’s closest finish of the season, Ogiwara denied title rival Seiryu Ikegami in another run to the line, whilst Shingo Iidaka made it an all-Japanese podium.
Ikegami grabbed the holeshot from his title rival, and they had company in the early stages with Badly Ayutullah, Iidaka, Haruki Matsuyama and Archie Schmidt.
As Ikegami and Ogiwara broke clear, it was only Matsuyama who could live with the pace until with seven laps to go, the #2 crashed out, tagging the rear end of Ogiwara under braking.
The Championship leader was able to continue and on the final lap, despite Ikegami’s defensive line into Turn 11, squeezed through and was able to hold off on the run to the line.
Schmidt, meanwhile, had to settle for fifth, behind Ayatullah and Iidaka.
The second bout was a better affair for Fleming, finishing sixth.
Archie Schmidt (P4-5)
“Qualified P8 after tucking the front at turn one. Race 1 P4, and just 0.277 off of the win. Race 2 P5, kept pace with the group but my first lap was average. Made some progress this weekend, but I’ve still got more work to do to be battling for the front position. Have had a great time off track, thank you to the Roulstones and Sasakis and Joel for their support.”
Teerin Fleming (P9-6)
“Done and dusted in Motegi and it was a decent weekend but still feel I need to find something more in the last two rounds. Once again thank you to the atc staff for their help and support, Maxfoz Suspensions helping setup the bike when I had some troubles, Diego Lozano for helping get my head around the track and last but not least my family for the love and support. Next up Mandalika coming this weekend.”
Eight wins in a row for Ogiwara, eight second places in a row for Ikegami, the title can be clinched by Ogiwara in Mandalika if previous form is repeated. Ogiwara has 200 points to Ikegami’s 160, while third-placed Ayatullah is a distant 94 points. Schmidt, meanwhile, sits ninth with 47 points, just behind Fleming on 52.
Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Gap
|1
|Ryota OGIWARA (JPN)
|26’43.309
|2
|Seiryu IKEGAMI (JPN)
|+0.043
|3
|Shingo IIDAKA (JPN)
|+1.672
|4
|Badly AYATULLAH (INA)
|+1.945
|5
|Archie SCHMIDT (AUS)
|+2.353
|6
|Teerin FLEMING (THA)
|+13.010
|7
|Rintaro TODAKA (JPN)
|+19.648
|8
|Davino BRITANI (INA)
|+19.762
|9
|Noprutpong BUNPRAWES (THA)
|+19.965
|10
|Tanachat PRATUMTONG (THA)
|+20.072
|11
|Alvaro MAHENDRA (INA)
|+20.466
|12
|Sarthak CHAVAN (IND)
|+20.611
|13
|Sharf MUHRIZ (MAL)
|+30.055
|14
|Kim MINJAE (KOR)
|+30.574
|15
|Pancharuch CHITWIRULCH (THA)
|+37.330
|16
|Nelson CAIROLI (INA)
|+43.799
|17
|Adam DANIAL (MAL)
|+43.963
|18
|Nguyen HUU TRI (VIE)
|+44.059
|Not classified
|Chen SHIYU (CHN)
|1 lap
|Haruki MATSUYAMA (JPN)
|7 laps
|Kensei MATSUDAIRA (USA)
|12 laps
|Alfonsi DAQUIGAN (PHI)
|12 laps
Asia Talent Cup Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Nat.
|
Points
|
1
|
R. Ogiwara
|
JPN
|
200
|
2
|
S. Ikegami
|
JPN
|
160
|
3
|
B. Ayatullah
|
INA
|
94
|
4
|
S. Iidaka
|
JPN
|
81
|
5
|
N. Bunprawes
|
THA
|
79
|
6
|
A. Daquigan
|
PHI
|
73
|
7
|
H. Matsuyama
|
JPN
|
59
|
8
|
T. Fleming
|
THA
|
52
|
9
|
A. Schmidt
|
AUS
|
47
|
10
|
P. Chitwirulchat
|
THA
|
37
|
11
|
T. Pratumtong
|
THA
|
37
|
12
|
D. Britani
|
INA
|
36
|
13
|
S. Chavan
|
IND
|
29
|
14
|
N. Cairoli
|
INA
|
21
|
15
|
M. Salem
|
PLE
|
18
|
16
|
R. Todaka
|
JPN
|
14
|
17
|
B. Paige
|
AUS
|
14
|
18
|
S. Muhriz
|
MAL
|
13
|
19
|
K. Minjae
|
KOR
|
13
|
20
|
A. Mahendra
|
INA
|
10
|
21
|
K. Matsudaira
|
USA
|
9
|
22
|
R. Henry
|
AUS
|
8
|
23
|
N. Huu Tri
|
VIE
|
8
|
24
|
A. Danial
|
MAL
|
7
|
25
|
C. Shiyu
|
CHN
|
1
2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Nation
|3-5th Oct
|Round 5
|MotoGP
|Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|Indonesia
|24–26 Oct
|Round 6
|MotoGP
|Petronas Sepang International Circuit
|Malaysia
2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entries
|ENTRY
|N.
|RIDER
|NAT
|GENDER
|AGE*
|cm
|kg
|NEW
|2
|Haruki MATSUYAMA
|JPN
|M
|15
|157
|47
|NEW
|3
|Alvaro Hetta MAHENDRA
|INA
|M
|15
|155
|45
|2024
|5
|Tanachat PRATUMTONG
|THA
|M
|14
|163
|55
|NEW
|6
|SHARF Muhriz
|MAL
|M
|14
|167
|48
|NEW
|7
|Davino BRITANI
|INA
|M
|14
|159
|45
|NEW
|8
|Kim MINJAE
|KOR
|M
|16
|167
|59
|NEW
|9
|Chen SHIYU
|CHN
|F
|13
|160
|46
|NEW
|10
|Teerin Jacob FLEMING
|THA
|M
|14
|168
|45
|2023
|11
|Sarthak CHAVAN
|IND
|M
|18
|176
|55
|2024
|12
|Rikki HENRY
|AUS
|M
|15
|151
|38
|NEW
|13
|Badly AYATULLAH
|INA
|M
|15
|154
|45
|2024
|14
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|JPN
|M
|16
|160
|50
|2024
|15
|Archie SCHMIDT
|AUS
|M
|15
|145
|35
|2023
|16
|Ryota OGIWARA
|JPN
|M
|16
|163
|45
|NEW
|17
|Nelson CAIROLI
|INA
|M
|13
|165
|52
|NEW
|18
|Nguyen HUU TRI
|VIE
|M
|16
|170
|60
|NEW
|19
|ADAM Danial
|MAL
|M
|14
|160
|51
|NEW
|20
|Noprutpong BUNPRAWAS
|THA
|M
|16
|171
|54
|NEW
|21
|Shingo IIDAKA
|JPN
|M
|15
|160
|51
|2024
|22
|Alfonsi DAQUIGAN
|PHL
|M
|15
|168
|44
|* Age as of the 10th December 2024