2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Round Four – Motegi, Japan

The 2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup hit Round Four at Motegi over the weekend, and it was home hero Ryota Ogiwara who once again stole the show. In Race 1, the championship leader edged out closest rival Ikegami by just 0.015s in a thrilling photo finish, with Ayatullah continuing his strong run to secure a third consecutive podium.

Race 2 delivered another epic contest, with Ogiwara fending off the pressure to claim a historic eighth straight win of the season. The result sees him extend his championship advantage further after another nail-biting finale on home soil.

For the Australians, it was also a positive weekend. Archie Schmidt and Teerin Fleming both banked solid results at Motegi and now sit eighth and ninth respectively in the overall standings.

Race One

Ryota Ogiwara’s 100% victory record in 2025 continues after an intriguing Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Race 1 unfolded at the Mobility Resort Motegi, with the Japanese top two in the title fight split by just 0.015s at the flag.

Seiryu Ikegami’s wait for a win rumbles on despite his best efforts, as Indonesia’s Badly Ayatullah won the fight for the final podium spot.

Ogiwara and Ikegami strode away at the front, but little by little, the chasing trio of Ayatullah, Archie Schmidt and Shingo Iidaka hunted them down to make it a five rider affair at the front with half a lap to go.

Turn 13 saw Ikegami lunge up the inside of Ogiwara, but it was a move that didn’t quite pay off.

On the run to the line, Ogiwara held off Ikegami for his seventh win on the spin to increase his overall standings lead to 35 points ahead of Race 2.

Australia’s Archie Schmidt and Iidaka claimed P4 and P5 in a top five that was split by just four-tenths at the flag. Fellow Aussie Teerin Fleming was ninth.

Race One Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Ryota OGIWARA (JPN) 26’47.419 2 Seiryu IKEGAMI (JPN) +0.015 3 Badly AYATULLAH (INA) +0.215 4 Archie SCHMIDT (AUS) +0.277 5 Shingo IIDAKA (JPN) +0.417 6 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN (PHI) +4.396 7 Kensei MATSUDAIRA (USA) +13.469 8 Pancharuch CHITWIRULCH (THA) +13.660 9 Teerin FLEMING (THA) +13.782 10 Davino BRITANI (INA) +13.920 11 Rintaro TODAKA (JPN) +14.041 12 Sarthak CHAVAN (IND) +14.237 13 Tanachat PRATUMTONG (THA) +14.423 14 Alvaro MAHENDRA (INA) +23.955 15 Kim MINJAE (KOR) +24.130 16 Sharf MUHRIZ (MAL) +38.415 17 Nelson CAIROLI (INA) +44.497 18 Adam DANIAL (MAL) +44.407 Not classified Chen SHIYU (CHN) 1 lap Noprutpong BUNPRAWES (THA) 11 laps Haruki MATSUYAMA (JPN) 12 laps

Race Two

It was a new record for consecutive wins set by Ryota Ogiwara as he made it eight in a row with yet another victory on Sunday morning at Motegi.

The start of the second half of the 2025 season went down to the wire again, and following on from Race 1’s closest finish of the season, Ogiwara denied title rival Seiryu Ikegami in another run to the line, whilst Shingo Iidaka made it an all-Japanese podium.

Ikegami grabbed the holeshot from his title rival, and they had company in the early stages with Badly Ayutullah, Iidaka, Haruki Matsuyama and Archie Schmidt.

As Ikegami and Ogiwara broke clear, it was only Matsuyama who could live with the pace until with seven laps to go, the #2 crashed out, tagging the rear end of Ogiwara under braking.

The Championship leader was able to continue and on the final lap, despite Ikegami’s defensive line into Turn 11, squeezed through and was able to hold off on the run to the line.

Schmidt, meanwhile, had to settle for fifth, behind Ayatullah and Iidaka.

The second bout was a better affair for Fleming, finishing sixth.

Archie Schmidt (P4-5)

“Qualified P8 after tucking the front at turn one. Race 1 P4, and just 0.277 off of the win. Race 2 P5, kept pace with the group but my first lap was average. Made some progress this weekend, but I’ve still got more work to do to be battling for the front position. Have had a great time off track, thank you to the Roulstones and Sasakis and Joel for their support.”

Teerin Fleming (P9-6)

“Done and dusted in Motegi and it was a decent weekend but still feel I need to find something more in the last two rounds. Once again thank you to the atc staff for their help and support, Maxfoz Suspensions helping setup the bike when I had some troubles, Diego Lozano for helping get my head around the track and last but not least my family for the love and support. Next up Mandalika coming this weekend.”

Eight wins in a row for Ogiwara, eight second places in a row for Ikegami, the title can be clinched by Ogiwara in Mandalika if previous form is repeated. Ogiwara has 200 points to Ikegami’s 160, while third-placed Ayatullah is a distant 94 points. Schmidt, meanwhile, sits ninth with 47 points, just behind Fleming on 52.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Ryota OGIWARA (JPN) 26’43.309 2 Seiryu IKEGAMI (JPN) +0.043 3 Shingo IIDAKA (JPN) +1.672 4 Badly AYATULLAH (INA) +1.945 5 Archie SCHMIDT (AUS) +2.353 6 Teerin FLEMING (THA) +13.010 7 Rintaro TODAKA (JPN) +19.648 8 Davino BRITANI (INA) +19.762 9 Noprutpong BUNPRAWES (THA) +19.965 10 Tanachat PRATUMTONG (THA) +20.072 11 Alvaro MAHENDRA (INA) +20.466 12 Sarthak CHAVAN (IND) +20.611 13 Sharf MUHRIZ (MAL) +30.055 14 Kim MINJAE (KOR) +30.574 15 Pancharuch CHITWIRULCH (THA) +37.330 16 Nelson CAIROLI (INA) +43.799 17 Adam DANIAL (MAL) +43.963 18 Nguyen HUU TRI (VIE) +44.059 Not classified Chen SHIYU (CHN) 1 lap Haruki MATSUYAMA (JPN) 7 laps Kensei MATSUDAIRA (USA) 12 laps Alfonsi DAQUIGAN (PHI) 12 laps

Asia Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat. Points 1 R. Ogiwara JPN 200 2 S. Ikegami JPN 160 3 B. Ayatullah INA 94 4 S. Iidaka JPN 81 5 N. Bunprawes THA 79 6 A. Daquigan PHI 73 7 H. Matsuyama JPN 59 8 T. Fleming THA 52 9 A. Schmidt AUS 47 10 P. Chitwirulchat THA 37 11 T. Pratumtong THA 37 12 D. Britani INA 36 13 S. Chavan IND 29 14 N. Cairoli INA 21 15 M. Salem PLE 18 16 R. Todaka JPN 14 17 B. Paige AUS 14 18 S. Muhriz MAL 13 19 K. Minjae KOR 13 20 A. Mahendra INA 10 21 K. Matsudaira USA 9 22 R. Henry AUS 8 23 N. Huu Tri VIE 8 24 A. Danial MAL 7 25 C. Shiyu CHN 1

2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar

Date Round Event Location Nation 21–22 Feb Test None Chang International Circuit Thailand 28 Feb-Mar 2 Round 1 MotoGP Chang International Circuit Thailand 11–13 April Round 2 MotoGP Lusail International Circuit Qatar 2-3 Aug Round 3 None Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia 26–28 Sept Round 4 MotoGP Mobility Resort Motegi Japan 3-5th Oct Round 5 MotoGP Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit Indonesia 24–26 Oct Round 6 MotoGP Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia

2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entries