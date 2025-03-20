Jason O’Halloran gets WorldSBK call-up

Augusto Fernandez had been slated to stand in for Jonathan Rea with the Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK Official Team for the second round of the FIM Superbike World Championship at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimão next weekend, and tested with the WorldSBK Team at the Portuguese venue last week.

However, since then, Miguel Oliveira crashed during the Sprint Race at the Argentina GP. Initial medical examinations at the circuit‘s medical centre in Termas de Rio Hondo ruled out fractures but confirmed a significant sternoclavicular contusion and a large hematoma. Forced to miss the GP, Miguel returned to Portugal on Sunday for further medical assessments, which revealed a dislocation of the sternoclavicular joint along with ligament involvement, the injury forces Oliveira to miss the third round of the MotoGP World Championship, scheduled for next week at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Augusto Fernandez will now replace Miguel at the GP of the Americas aboard the YZR-M1.

Due to the MotoGP call-up for Fernandez, O’Halloran has been called in to race Rea’s YZF-R1M at the Portimao WorldSBK round. The Australian is no stranger to Yamaha, having spent five seasons aboard an R1 in the British Superbike Championship from 2019-2023, achieving 26 victories in this period to become Yamaha’s most successful rider in the British Championship in terms of race wins and established himself as a regular title contender.

O’Halloran has enjoyed several winter tests with the YART EWC team in recent months, where his speed has impressed as the team prepares for their 2025 season, which kicks off at Le Mans next month. Jason will get his first taste of the R1 WorldSBK in Free Practice next weekend when the second round of the championship gets underway on the Algarve.

Jason O’Halloran – Pata Maxus Yamaha

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to ride for the Pata Maxus Yamaha team in Portimão while Jonathan continues to recover. I have really enjoyed being back on the R1 in pre-season testing with YART, it’s a bike I’ve always gelled well with, and I had a lot of success with the R1 in BSB, so to try it in full WorldSBK spec is something I’m looking forward to. Of course, heading into a race weekend with no testing is jumping in at the deep end a little bit, but I will give it my best for the team and for Yamaha while also remembering that the EWC season starts in just a few weeks! I’d like to thank Yamaha and the team for the opportunity and to wish Jonathan a speedy recovery.”

Niccolò Canepa – Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Sporting Manager

“We are really happy to welcome Jason to the Pata Maxus Yamaha team in WorldSBK. He is currently our EWC rider and is also our WorldSBK test rider, but he has not had the chance to ride the bike yet! The Portimão weekend will be a good opportunity to get a first touch of the bike together with our competitors to understand the bike’s level so he can contribute to our development work as we continue to look to improve. Of course we all know Jason’s speed, he is the most victorious rider for Yamaha in BSB and knows the R1 well in BSB spec, which is very similar to WorldSBK spec, and he also knows the Pirelli tyres. He has been extremely fast in the winter tests with the EWC YART bike so I believe he will have a good race weekend. We are very close to the Le Mans test and race so thanks to YART for allowing us to borrow Jason in this very busy period for them.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“I am really sorry for the injury Miguel has suffered, especially at a time in the season when he was gaining more and more confidence with his YZR-M1 and the team. Unfortunately, luck hasn‘t been much on his side in recent years, but knowing him, I am sure he will react like the true fighter he is and come back strong and motivated as before. The most important thing right now is that he receives the best possible treatment and can return to the track as soon as possible. As for Augusto, welcome to our team! Despite the short notice, I am confident that we will be able to do a great job together, with the entire Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team ready to support him at all times.”

Miguel Oliveira

“First of all, I want to thank the team and the doctors who treated me. After returning home, I had an MRI that detected a dislocation of the sternoclavicular joint with ligament rupture. Obviously, we discussed the fastest recovery options, and it was decided to keep the arm immobilised for some time. The time of return is unpredictable because we have to await my body’s biological response. We will evaluate every week how the situation is. We are working on returning to the track as soon as possible, but above that we will focus on my recovery and getting back to 100% fitness.”

Augusto Fernandez

“First of all, I want to send Miguel my best wishes for a speedy recovery. I hope he can be back soon. I also want to thank Yamaha and Pramac for this opportunity. Austin is an awesome track, and I can‘t wait to be back riding the M1. I am really looking forward to starting the race weekend.”