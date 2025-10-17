Bayliss secures WorldSSP berth for 2026

Oli Bayliss will remain with the PTR Triumph Factory Racing team for a second consecutive season in the 2026 FIM Supersport World Championship.

Joining the PTR squad this year, the 22-year-old and son of three-time World Superbike Champion Troy Bayliss, has enjoyed his strongest season in the championship, where aboard the Street Triple 765 RS at Balaton Park, he secured a career-best finish in fourth place.

Gaining valuable experience across Triumph’s Supersport machinery, the Australian made a wildcard appearance in the British Supersport Championship earlier this year at Snetterton, where he stormed to a fourth-place finish, and celebrated on the podium in second place with the Macadam Triumph Factory Racing outfit.

Oli Bayliss – PTR Triumph Factory Racing

“I’m really excited to be going again with Simon Buckmaster and the PTR Triumph Racing team. It’s been my strongest year so far in the Supersport World Championship and I’m ready to keep building on the progress this year. I’ve gelled well with the Triumph Street Triple 765, so next year we need to fight for the top positions.”

Simon Buckmaster – Team Manager, PTR Triumph Factory Racing

“It’s great news to be able to announce that Oli will be continuing with our team in 2026 to join Tom Booth-Amos, we’ve had a fantastic year together with these two riders. Oli, especially in the second half of the year, improved a lot. We can see the times are there and we see the potential with fourth place in Hungary. Now we need to work with him with full focus and concentration, paired with the controlled aggression needed to fight at the front to compete to be World Champion in the very high level of World Supersport without making mistakes. Our whole team has been loyal this year and I’m very proud of everybody. We have some development work over the winter, we always work to improve the bike and in 2026 we will improve ourselves as a team and Oli as a rider. We have one more race of this season, but I already can’t wait to get started at the first round in Australia next year for Oli’s home round.”

Steve Sargent – Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles