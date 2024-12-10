Oli Bayliss on a Triumph for 2025 WorldSSP campaign

The Bayliss name will be ever synonymous with Ducati and red bikes from Bologna. Still, Troy’s 21-year-old son Oli will be forging a new path on machinery from Hinckley in 2025 after signing to compete in the World Supersport Championship with the Lincolnshire-based PTR Triumph on a Street Triple 765 RS.

Bayliss tested a Triumph Street Triple 765 at Jerez in October, as we reported at the time.

Oli Bayliss – PTR Triumph Factory Racing

“I am super excited to continue my World Supersport journey in 2025 with PTR Triumph. We had a test straight after the last round in Jerez and I felt good on the bike and gelled well with the team. I need to say a big thank you to Darrell Healey and GSE for their continuous support over the years and to Simon Buckmaster for giving me this opportunity. I think we can have a good season and achieve some goals.”

Bayliss will join present incumbent Tom Booth-Amos in the PTR Triumph squad. The Brit scored a podium with the squad at Cremona this year, 2024, and finished tenth in the championship standings.

Simon Buckmaster – PTR Triumph Factory Racing Team Manager

“It’s great news we have been able to finalise the deal with Oli Bayliss. He tested with us straight after the last round at Jerez this year and straight away he gelled with Tom, they know each other anyway and get on well. It’s fantastic for us as a team to have two strong riders working together data wise to help bring both of them on. We are really excited looking forward to 2025.”

The WorldSSP season opener is at Phillip Island in February.

Steve Sargent – Triumph Motorcycles Chief Product Officer

“We are pleased to welcome Oli to the Triumph Factory team. He is an exciting young talent who we feel has the potential, alongside Tom to deliver a strong performance in 2025. We feel we have both the bike and the team to help get Oli the results that he deserves and I am very much looking forward to watching what he and the team can achieve this season.”

