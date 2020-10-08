Oli Bayliss to context Southern Downs on the Ducati V4R

Keen to get back on track, DesmoSport Ducati will contest round four of the Southern Downs & Queensland Road Racing Series this weekend with both Mike Jones and Oli Bayliss set to battle a host of Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) regulars aboard matching V4R superbikes in the Formula 1 class.

Mike Jones

“I’m excited to go racing again! Ben and Chris are constantly working to get the most out of the bikes, and every time we’ve been on track we’ve made progress that gives me more and more confidence in the pace we can race with, not only at Morgan Park, but across a range of race tracks. With four races this weekend, it should be fun!”

In just the second race weekend for Bayliss on a superbike, the 17-year-old will be looking for consistent, fast laps under race conditions at Morgan Park, after setting laps times in practice just a few tenths off the lap record pace set by current ASBK Champion and DesmoSport team-mate, Mike Jones.

Oli Bayliss

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the V4R this weekend. We’ve done another day of testing since the last race and I have really good pace on the bike, so I can’t wait to put that speed into a race situation and see where we end up.”

Troy Bayliss – Team Co-Owner

“It’s always good to go racing, and I’m really looking forward to the weekend at Morgan Park. Oli is going to race both Formula 1 (superbike) and Formula 2 (supersport) to keep up the track time while Mike will stay focussed on getting the most out of the V4R. The club do a great job, and with a few more ASBK guys on track, it should be an interesting weekend”.

For Jones, the weekend is another opportunity to continue to hone his race craft and develop the V4R package prior to the expected return of the ASBK in late November.

Ben Henry – Team Co-Owner

“I’m really looking forward to racing again this weekend. (Troy) Herfoss has entered along with (Aiden) Wagner, so it will be great to see more competition at the front, giving us a solid marker for our progress with Mike and the bike, while for Oli, it will add another fast rider in the mix to see if he can run their pace. There’s very little pressure, so it should be a fun weekend!”

Southern Downs Queensland Road Racing Round 4 Schedule