Oli Bayliss to race BSB Supersport at Snetterton

Oli Bayliss will line up at Snetterton for Round three of the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship, stepping in for Macadam Triumph Factory Racing’s Max Wadsworth as he recovers from arm pump surgery.

Thanks to the support of PTR Triumph Factory Racing, Bayliss – a key member of the Triumph Racing family in the FIM World Supersport – will make a guest appearance with the British Supersport squad for the Norfolk round while Wadsworth returns to fitness.

Dave Wadsworth – Macadam Triumph Factory Racing Team Owner

“Max has been experiencing significant difficulties with arm pump in the past two rounds. He has consulted a surgeon and has scheduled surgery. We anticipate his return to the team with renewed strength in the near future. We extend our gratitude to Oli Bayliss for his interim support and eagerly anticipate his integration into the team for the upcoming Snetterton event.”

The 21-year old Australian, son of three-time World Superbike Champion Troy Bayliss, will be making his Snetterton debut, gaining valuable track time on the Street Triple 765 as he continues to build his experience aboard the Triumph supersport platform.

Oli Bayliss

“I’m really excited to be doing a wildcard in the British Supersport championship aboard the Macadam Triumph racing bike in Snetterton. First of all I hope Max recovers well. Big thank you to the guys for giving me this opportunity to be able to do more laps on the bike and to be able to learn a new track. It should be a pretty fun weekend so I’m keen to get underway the week after Misano.”

Bayliss has been racing in the World Supersport series over the last few years, with a career-best finish of fifth at Philip Island in 2024. Bayliss joined the PTR Triumph Factory Racing team this season and has enjoyed a best result of seventh so far, while building his pace and momentum as he adapts to his Triumph Street Triple 765.

Round six of the FIM World Championship takes place in Misano, Italy on 13 – 15 June, followed by Donington Park, UK in mid-July. The Snetterton round of the British Supersport series takes place between those two events on 20 – 22 June.