Oli Bayliss on cusp of top ten in Netherlands

It had been a tough start to the year for Oli Bayliss with a broken ankle sustained in his very first test on the Barni Racing Ducati interrupting his preparations and putting both him and the team on the back foot as they got to know each other and for Oli to adapt to the World Supersport V2, and for the team to do what they could to get the teenager comfortable on the bike.

The collaboration has now started to come together and on Saturday at Assen Oli Bayliss had the best finish of young World Supersport career, but then went a few places better on Sunday to continue the upward trajectory.

Starting from eighteenth on the grid, the Barni Spark Racing Team rider came out of turn one in P9 and closed the first lap in P11. After getting caught up in a pack in the first part of the race Bayliss found himself P14 on lap 12.

In the last six laps the Australian rider started his comeback passing first Brenner and then De Rosa; in the last four laps – having gained another position due to a crash in front of him – Oli tried hard to attack Sofuoglu as well and go for the Top 10 however couldn’t quite squeeze past the Turk and ultimately finished 11th. 22-seconds behind the winner, but only five-seconds from the Top 5.

It was a watershed result for the young rookie in Supersport and his first race at Assen.

Bayliss takes home seven points in the championship standing as a reward for a good weekend’s work.

Oli Bayliss

“We could sum it up with one sentence: we couldn’t ask for more. The team did a great job and every time I went out on track I was faster than the previous round. Also in Race 2, compared to Race 1, my pace improved and we reached the best possible result. I want to thank the whole team for the great work and the warmth I feel around me.”

WorldSSP

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 29m35.903 256,5 2 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +2.606 260,2 3 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.618 258,4 4 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +4.965 260,9 5 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +17.982 257,8 6 S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +18.108 256,5 7 N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +18.656 257,8 8 K. Smith Yamaha YZF R6 +19.650 258,4 9 Y. Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +20.000 255,9 10 B. Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +21.744 264,1 11 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +22.369 260,2 12 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +25.239 254,7 13 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +26.750 260,2 14 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +27.098 260,9 15 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +30.685 259,6 16 P. Hobelsberger Yamaha YZF R6 +32.499 257,1 17 J. Van Sikkelerus Yamaha YZF R6 +37.077 254,7 18 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +37.230 256,5 19 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +41.276 259,0 20 J. Buis Kawasaki ZX-6R +41.529 257,1 21 F. Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +46.583 255,9 22 F. Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +103.260 252,3 23 E. Mcmanus Kawasaki ZX-6R +118.275 252,9 24 A. Zetti Yamaha YZF R6 +122.731 251,7 25 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 1 Lap 253,5 Not Classified RET 99 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R 1 Lap 258,4 RET 71 T. Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 13 Laps 257,8 RET 16 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 / / RET 28 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 / /

WorldSSPChampionship Points