Oli Bayliss on cusp of top ten in Netherlands
It had been a tough start to the year for Oli Bayliss with a broken ankle sustained in his very first test on the Barni Racing Ducati interrupting his preparations and putting both him and the team on the back foot as they got to know each other and for Oli to adapt to the World Supersport V2, and for the team to do what they could to get the teenager comfortable on the bike.
The collaboration has now started to come together and on Saturday at Assen Oli Bayliss had the best finish of young World Supersport career, but then went a few places better on Sunday to continue the upward trajectory.
Starting from eighteenth on the grid, the Barni Spark Racing Team rider came out of turn one in P9 and closed the first lap in P11. After getting caught up in a pack in the first part of the race Bayliss found himself P14 on lap 12.
In the last six laps the Australian rider started his comeback passing first Brenner and then De Rosa; in the last four laps – having gained another position due to a crash in front of him – Oli tried hard to attack Sofuoglu as well and go for the Top 10 however couldn’t quite squeeze past the Turk and ultimately finished 11th. 22-seconds behind the winner, but only five-seconds from the Top 5.
It was a watershed result for the young rookie in Supersport and his first race at Assen.
Bayliss takes home seven points in the championship standing as a reward for a good weekend’s work.
Oli Bayliss
“We could sum it up with one sentence: we couldn’t ask for more. The team did a great job and every time I went out on track I was faster than the previous round. Also in Race 2, compared to Race 1, my pace improved and we reached the best possible result. I want to thank the whole team for the great work and the warmth I feel around me.”
WorldSSP
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R6
|29m35.903
|256,5
|2
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.606
|260,2
|3
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+4.618
|258,4
|4
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+4.965
|260,9
|5
|H. Soomer
|Triumph Street Triple RS
|+17.982
|257,8
|6
|S. Manzi
|Triumph Street Triple RS
|+18.108
|256,5
|7
|N. Tuuli
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+18.656
|257,8
|8
|K. Smith
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+19.650
|258,4
|9
|Y. Montella
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+20.000
|255,9
|10
|B. Sofuoglu
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+21.744
|264,1
|11
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+22.369
|260,2
|12
|M. Brenner
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+25.239
|254,7
|13
|L. Taccini
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+26.750
|260,2
|14
|U. Orradre
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+27.098
|260,9
|15
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+30.685
|259,6
|16
|P. Hobelsberger
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+32.499
|257,1
|17
|J. Van Sikkelerus
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+37.077
|254,7
|18
|O. Vostatek
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+37.230
|256,5
|19
|M. Kofler
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+41.276
|259,0
|20
|J. Buis
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+41.529
|257,1
|21
|F. Fuligni
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+46.583
|255,9
|22
|F. Fuligni
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+103.260
|252,3
|23
|E. Mcmanus
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+118.275
|252,9
|24
|A. Zetti
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+122.731
|251,7
|25
|F. Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1 Lap
|253,5
|Not Classified
|RET
|99 A. Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|1 Lap
|258,4
|RET
|71 T. Edwards
|Yamaha YZF R6
|13 Laps
|257,8
|RET
|16 J. Cluzel
|Yamaha YZF R6
|/
|/
|RET
|28 G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|/
|/
WorldSSPChampionship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dominique Aegerter
|95
|2
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|65
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|56
|4
|Glenn Van Straalen
|46
|5
|Niki Tuuli
|40
|6
|Can Oncu
|32
|7
|Hannes Soomer
|31
|8
|Stefano Manzi
|27
|9
|Jules Cluzel
|23
|10
|Federico Caricasulo
|23
|11
|Yari Montella
|20
|12
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|17
|13
|Adrian Huertas
|17
|14
|Raffaele De Rosa
|15
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|13
|16
|Leonardo Taccini
|9
|17
|Kyle Smith
|8
|18
|Oliver Bayliss
|7
|19
|Unai Orradre
|5
|20
|Marcel Brenner
|4
|21
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|4
|22
|Peter Sebestyen
|2
|23
|Andy Verdoia
|1