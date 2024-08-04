One per cent finance on Yamaha Fun Bikes & ATVs

Benefit now with 1% p.a. comparison rate finance across the entire Yamaha Fun Bike range, including the all new PW50, TT-R50E, TT-R110E, TT-R125LWE, TT-R230, YFZ50, Raptor 90, Grizzly 90, on a term of 24 months. Hurry, while stocks last, get into your local Yamaha dealer today and save! Offer ends 30 September 2024.

Head to the Yamaha Motor Australia website for more information (link).

Terms and conditions:

* 1% P.A. comparison rate is available on all new PW50, TT-R50E, TT-R110E, TT-R125LWE, TT-R230, YFZ50, Raptor 90, Grizzly 90, on a term of 24 months. This includes a $0 application fee, $0 deposit, a $0 per month account keeping fee. A Dealer Administration Fee of up to $250 may be charged by the dealer. Dealer freight, pre delivery, registrations and accessories costs may apply and can be included in the finance application. The Comparison rate is based on a 3-year secured fixed rate consumer loan of $10,000. WARNING: This comparison rate applies only to the example or examples given. Different amounts and terms will result in different comparison rates. Costs such as redraw fees or early repayment fees, and cost savings such as fee waivers, are not included in the comparison rate but may influence the cost of the loan. Offer is valid to personal applicants on consumer loans, and approved commercial buyers on chattel mortgage and hire-purchase contracts. Offer valid for applications received from 01/01/2024 and approved on or before 30/09/2024 and settled no later than 31/10/2024, while stocks last. Credit criteria, fees, charges, terms and conditions apply. Finance is provided by Yamaha Motor Finance Australia Pty Ltd ABN 29 101 928 670 Australian Credit Licence Number 394553.