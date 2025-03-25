Limited Edition Five Five V.26 – Prodigy Jersey
Harnessing the essence of over half a century of racing innovation, the Prodigy collection stands at the forefront of off-road gear technology.
Crafted with precision to meet the exacting demands of Pro Riders ike Dylan Ferandis and Phenom JuJu Beaumer, this line represents the zenith of Oneal’s relentless pursuit of excellence.
Engineered with premium materials for unmatched mobility, and equipped with 4-Cell technology and strategic air vents for optimal cooling, the Prodigy gearset promises peak performance in even the harshest environments.
Prodigy Jersey features
- Our most advanced jersey ever, featuring the All-New ‘’4- Cell” Performance Fabric with 4-way stretch
- Silicone lined edge, laser-cut venting on the upper chest, upper arms, and obliques for added cooling
- Stichless welded seams on arms
- One of the lightest jerseys at only 7oz/198g (size L)
- 4 way stretch vented panel falls on the entire back to allow maximum movement
- Infinity cuff/cuff less and infinity collar lined with stretch tape for maximum comfort
- Extended tail with cooling mesh
- Clear silicone printing on lower back to help keep jersey tucked in
- Closed Cell venting keeps you cool under the forearms, shoulders, under-arms, and tail
Limited Edition Five Five V.26 – Prodigy Pants
Prodigy Pants features
- Durable and lightweight denier fabrics with carefully integrated stretch panels
- Ergonomic pre-curved leg design conforms to the ideal riding position
- Lightweight rubber patches at knee with integrated air-intake for cooling
- Silicone Lined edge, laser cut perforation in critical areas keeping you cool and dry
- 360-degree adjustable belt keeps pants in place
- External hidden zippered hip pocket
- Silicone printing on the inner waistband with soft feel technology
- Genuine Drum Dyed leather inner knee protection, with padded knee area
- 900 denier rear saddle with Quilted cross-stitched seat padding for added comfort and grip
- Triple stitched in critical areas for durability
The O’Neal Prodigy V.26 is due from March 22, so head into your local stockist to check them.