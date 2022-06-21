Established marques acquiring EV brands continues with Triumph taking ownership of OSET

Triumph Motorcycles have acquired electric motorcycle manufacturer OSET Bikes as part of its wider plan of offering a full range of off-road motorcycles and nurture a new generation of motorcycle riders

Ahead of the launch of the Motocross and Enduro range, Triumph Motorcycles takes another exciting step in the off-road world through the acquisition of OSET Bikes – a leader in the world of children’s electric, off-road motorcycles.

Nick Bloor – Triumph Motorcycles CEO

“We are excited about the opportunity of joining forces with OSET Bikes – a dynamic brand that has been encouraging children into motorcycling for many years and one that has been at the forefront of developing electric trials bikes for fun and competition. While the two brands will continue working independently, Triumph and OSET will collaborate on new, state-of-the-art products to inspire young riders into off-road riding, across the segments that Triumph and OSET will have a presence in, drawing on their respective strengths to build the best bikes in the world.”

Started in 2004 by Ian Smith, who wanted to build an electric off-road bike for his son, Oliver, OSET (Oliver Smith Electric Trial) has been setting the benchmark in its segment for the past 18 years, selling more than 40,000 bikes globally that feature its in-house-developed electric powertrains.

Ian Smith – OSET Bikes CEO

“When we built that first ‘garage’ bike for my son, Oliver, I had no idea it would lead to this moment. We are all very excited for what the future holds for OSET as part of the Triumph family. The OSET brand will remain and continue to serve the trials and off-road motorcycling community. We are now better positioned to develop and innovate across our range, while enjoying the security of scale and market position Triumph can offer.”

The acquisition of OSET sits within Triumph’s strategy of entering the off-road segment, announced in 2020, and provides both companies the opportunity to share and benefit from each other’s knowledge and experience in their respective segments, enabling both brands to grow internationally in parallel.

OSET Bikes offers products that are suitable for any rider, starting from three years of age.

OSET Bikes