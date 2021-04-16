2021 AORC Round 1 – Golden Beach

The 2021 AORC opener is shaping up to be a big one at Golden Beach in Victoria, following the postponement of the Nowra rounds, with 300 riders entered and fourteen classes competing across cross country and sprint events.

The large entries is a massive boost for the Championship which is recognised internationally for producing World Champion riders. The 2021 field is filled with Australian and World Champion riders in the senior classes and there is an absolute wealth of junior talent that will be on display this weekend.

With perfect weather conditions for racing there will be a number of significant battles throughout the senior classes including in the E1 class GasGas Australia’s Mason Semmens and Yamaha’s Luke Styke, both seasoned professionals who are expected to be tough to beat.

In the hotly contest E2 class there are a number of riders expected to be at the front including Shop Yamaha’s Josh Green, ProMX Champion and Husqvarna shod Todd Waters, GasGas Australia’s Korey McMahon, and Yamaha MXstore Ballard’s OffRoad Team’s Jeremy Carpentier.

2020 Champion, KTM Australia’s Daniel Milner will be the one to beat in the E3 class, however the class is packed with talent including Tasmanian Motul Pirelli Sherco Offroad Racing Team’s Jonte Reynders is no slouch and will take up the fight to the Champion.

In the Women’s class there is an abundance of highly competitive and talented riders who will attempt to topple multiple AORC Champion Jessica Gardiner aboard the Yamaha MXstore Ballard’s OffRoad Team machine.

Honda’s Emma Milesevic, Yamaha Motor Australia’s Emelie Karlsson and Simford Husqvarna’s Danielle Foot will take up the fight to Gardiner.

The junior classes are packed with a wealth of talented young riders and this is the breeding ground for Australia’s future Off-Road Champions. The junior classes are expected to have tight and tough competition.

Racing action gets under way Saturday morning from 8.15am for the Juniors and from 11.15am for the Seniors.

2021 Yamaha AORC presented by MXStore calendar