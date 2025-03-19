Paloma 50 Moped

With Phil Aynsley

Paloma mopeds were originally manufactured by the French Humbolt company, beginning in 1953 and using Lavalette 49 cc two-stroke motors.

Their first sports mopeds appeared in 1958 at the Paris Salon. The range later included models with capacities up to 123 cc and Rene Gillet motors.

In 1970, after several company amalgamations, the Cazenave company took over production – now employing Franco Morini 48 cc two-stroke engines. Many of the cycle parts used were also used by Malaguti and Negrini for their bikes.

A three-speed hand gear change was employed and output was 1.3 hp at 4600 rpm. The bike I photographed is a restored 1968 model (and is missing its LH pedal).