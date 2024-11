2024 King of Paris

The annual Paris Supercross unfolded inside la Defense Arena over the weekend with six big-bore races to crown the 2024 King of Paris, while 250 cc riders competed in six separate Prince of Paris contests.

Jett Lawrence proved to be the fastest rider by far, but a collision with a lapped rider cost the Australian dearly. Jett’s CRF450R copped some damage in the tumble and the 21-year-old limped home in 13th.

Despite winning the five other contests, that 13th-place result in the second round saw Jett eclipsed by both Cooper Webb and Malcolm Stewart in the overall standings.

Hunter Lawrence took fourth overall ahead of Dylan Ferrandis and Gregory Aranda.

Mistakes also cost Jo Shimoda in SX2, the Japanese rider’s overall result spoiled by two finishes outside the top ten.

Tom Vialle also made a mistake in the opening bout but finished the five remaining contests 1-1-2-1-1 to beat Kawasaki’s Anthony Bourdon to the Prince of Paris title.

2024 King of Paris Results

Cooper Webb – Yamaha (3-1-2-2-2-3) = 13 Malcolm Stewart – Husqvarna (2-2-3-3-4-2) = 16 Jett Lawrence – Honda (1-13-1-1-1-1) = 18 Hunter Lawrence – Honda (5-3-5-4-3-4) = 24 Dylan Ferrandis – Honda (4-4-4-5-5-12) = 34 Gregory Aranda – Yamaha (6-5-7-6-6-6) = 36 Jordi Tixier – Honda (7-6-6-7-7-5) = 38 Adrien Escoffier – Yamaha (8-7-8-9-8-8) = 48 Ander Valentin Lasheras – Yamaha (9-8-9-8-10-7) = 51 Thomas Ramette – Suzuki (11-9-13-12-9-9) = 63

2024 Prince of Paris Results

Tom Vialle – KTM (12-1-1-2-1-1) = 18 Anthony Bourdon – Kawasaki (3-4-2-3-3-3) = 18 Maxime Desprey – Yamaha (4-5-4-4-2-5) = 24 Calvin Fonvieille – KTM (2-3-6-5-8-6) = 30 Jo Shimoda – Honda (1-2-11-1-15-2) = 32 Mathys Boisrame – Husqvarna (6-6-3-13-4-4) = 36 Brice Maylin – Yamaha (5-8-5-7-6-8) = 39 Jules Pietre – Yamaha (9-15-8-8-5-7) = 52 Julien Lebeau – Yamaha (8-9-7-10-10-10) = 54 Mickael Lamarque – KTM (7-10-9-6-7-15) = 63

2024 Paris Supercross Images