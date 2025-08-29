2025 Isle of Man Classic TT

Historic Junior Classic TT

Paul Jordan secured his maiden win around the Mountain Course with a hard-fought victory in Friday afternoon’s Historic Junior Classic TT.

Riding the Davies Motorsport Honda, Jordan edged out Dean Harrison (Craven Classic Racing/Ted Woof Honda) by 9.012 seconds in the shortened one-lap contest. Harrison’s teammate, Jamie Coward, completed the podium in third.

Originally scheduled for multiple laps, the race was cut to a single lap due to rain showers around the course following the Historic Senior Classic TT earlier in the day.

Early Action and Shakeups

Joe Yeardsley (Ken Rutter Racing Honda) was the first to reach Glen Helen after passing John McGuinness MBE (Steadplan Racing Honda), who started from the #1 slot. But it was Michael Evans, fastest in qualifying and riding the second Ken Rutter Racing entry, who led at the first timing point, 7.5 seconds ahead of Jordan, with Harrison a further 1.5s behind in third.

Coward, Yeardsley, and Dan Sayle (John Chapman Racing Honda) filled out the top six early on, followed by Maurizio Bottalico, Adam McLean, Davey Todd, and Harley Rushton.

At Ballaugh Bridge, Jordan surged into the lead, his pace between Glen Helen and Ballaugh some eight seconds quicker than Evans, who soon after was confirmed as a retirement. That reshuffled the order, and by Ramsey, Jordan had pulled 3.2 seconds clear of Harrison, with Coward 9.8 seconds back in third. Yeardsley, Todd, and Sayle continued to battle tightly for fourth through sixth, separated by just 2.4 seconds.

Final Push and Victory

Jordan further stretched his lead to 8.494 seconds by the Bungalow, setting up a decisive final run to the finish. While Harrison was the first to take the chequered flag with a lap speed of 103.179mph, it was Jordan who claimed the win with a lap of 103.890mph, securing victory by just over nine seconds.

Coward remained safe in third, while Dan Sayle edged Yeardsley and McLean for fourth, just 4.4 seconds covered the trio after nearly 38 miles of racing. The top six riders all lapped at over 100mph.

2025 Historic Junior Classic TT Race Results