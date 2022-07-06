Pecco Bagnaia

25-year old Italian MotoGP star Pecco Bagnaia crashed his car after leaving a disco in Spain overnight and then recorded a positive blood alcohol test adminstered by police that attended the scene.

Bagnaia put this statement out himself on Twitter.

“Last night I was in Ibiza with my friends for a party during this break from MotoGP.

“We celebrated and toasted together for my victory at the Dutch GP.

“As I was leaving the disco at 3am, I was facing a roundabout when I ended up with the front wheels in a ditch without involving other vehicles or people.

“However, the alcohol test carried out by the police found that the blood alcohol level was higher than what is allowed by Spanish law.

“I am sorry for what happened; I am practically a nondrinker, and it was a serious carelessness that should not have happened.

“I aplogise to everyone, and I can assure you that I have learned my lesson. Never get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

“Thank you.”

Reports state that Bagnaia blew 0.87, while the legal limit in Spain is 0.5 g/l. The usual penalties in Spain for that offence is generally a fine of between 301 and 600 Euros, six-points off your licence or a three month suspension of licence. The penalties become much stiffer if you record a blood alcohol reading over 1.2 g/l but Pecco is reportedly well below that threshold.