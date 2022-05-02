With Mark Bracks – Images RbMotoLens

The Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, returned to Victoria for the third round of the title chase at the track of the Albury Wodonga Motorcycle Club. Sitting adjacent to the Murray River and Hume Freeway, smack bang between the two river sister cities, it’s locale is a real anomaly in this modern age where tracks get pushed further and further away from population centres, and an extreme contrast to the last round at Mackay in the middle which was staged in the middle of a 3000 acre cane field!

It was the first time since 2011 that a round of the nationals has been held in the border cities and the crowd that turned out reflected how much the district has missed top flight motocross racing. The place was awash with fans and they were rewarded with some of the most intense and dramatic racing seen this year.

The venue also has a speedway track that doubled as the pits, with all areas open to the public. Some described the track as somewhat of an outdoor supercross track that is normally used for mini-bike racing, but the club has to be commended for the venue it prepared. Vastly different in character to the two previous rounds, it produced the closest racing of the year in all three classes. It wasn’t a run in the park either as the track rutted up severely, testing the talent of all competitors.

The Thor MX1 championship has taken on a vastly different complexion after two dramatic events; the first of which was defending champion, Luke Clout’s (CDR Monster Yamaha Racing Team) crash in the opening moto at Mackay. Clout was leading the race there by a handy margin but on the third lap was caught out in a rut, his body then slammed backwards into an up-ramp, breaking his tibia and fibula in his lower right leg in the fall, and his title defence in tatters.

MX1 rookie, Kyle Webster (Team HRC Honda Racing) – who lost just one race in the six races of last year’s shortened Pirelli MX2 title – had been the other pace-setter across the opening two rounds, but his season was literally shattered in a training accident a few days after the Mackay event.

As much as it must have hurt to be there watching, Webster was in attendance at the event and seemed happy to be there as he pushed himself around the pits on a “knee scooter”. His left leg is in a cast and while his right leg is also damaged he can put some weight on it.

Clout’s exit from the championship allowed Kyle Webster to gain the title lead – and the Red Plate for leading the championship – after a win and a second at the round in the tropics and he looked set to capitalise on Clout’s season demise, but it was not to be.

If Clout’s exit was a punch in the guts for the championship, Webster’s exit was a massive king-hit as the two red plate holders are now out for the season. With that pair of pace-setters out of the title chase the rest of the field has lifted a notch as many riders now have more of a chance at that title. The majority have been banging bars against each other for many years and it continued at Wodonga.

At day’s end three-times champion Dean Ferris (Team HRC Honda Racing) won the round from 2019 champion, Todd Waters, with rising star Aaron Tanti (CDR Yamaha Monster Racing) third overall.

The racing in all three classes was keenly contested with brilliant close quarter contests, and a few surprises thrown in, on a well-prepared track that required inch perfect precision to gain the advantage as the ruts that developed during the day could have swallowed a mini bike!

Clout and Webster were undoubtedly missed, and the absence of the two early season combatants did take away from pre-event expectations, especially for the locals who have been starved of top flight motocross in a district that has a strong following in off-road activities, but it certainly didn’t detract from the on-track shenanigans.

With the exit of the title favourites from the chase, the rest of the field ramped up considerably as it had given many other riders a chance of claiming a championship belt and subsequently the intensity of the racing lifted to another level.

Penrite ProMX Championship

THOR MX1 Combined Qualifying

Top Ten Shootout

Kirk Gibbs came out on top in the Top 10 Pole Position Shootout to claim the $500 AMX Superstores gift voucher, and the important first gate selection ahead of Aaron Tanti and Brett Metcalfe, (GO24 KTM).

Todd Waters (Husqvarna) was next quickest ahead of Matt Moss (BBR 120 Motorsports) and Hayden Mellross (GASGAS) while local gun Joben Baldwin (Ride Red Honda) displayed his local knowledge to go seventh quickest ahead of Dean Ferris.

Penrite ProMX Championship

THOR MX1 Combined Qualifying

Top Ten Shootout Results