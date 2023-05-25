Penrite two-stroke lubricant range

Penrite Oil’s 2 Stroke Motorcycle oils are high performance lubricants designed specifically for use in 2 stroke engines. They are formulated with advanced additives to provide superior protection against wear & tear, minimise engine deposits and reduce exhaust smoke. Penrite’s 2 Stroke Motorcycle oils are a popular choice among riders, enthusiasts and racers who need reliable and high quality lubricants for their engines.

Penrite’s 2 Stroke Motorcycle oils provide excellent performance in a variety of applications. They are particularly suited for use in high performance engines that operate at high RPMs and under extreme conditions, such as racing motorcycles and karts. They oils are engineered to resist thermal breakdown which is crucial in racing applications where engines are pushed to their limits and generate high temperatures.

Another advantage of Penrite’s 2 Stroke Motorcycle oils is that they reduce engine deposits. These oils contain special detergents and additives that help to prevent the build-up of harmful deposits in the engine, which can cause a range of problems including reduced power and efficiency, increased fuel consumption and even engine failure.

Penrite’s 2 Stroke Motorcycle range consists of 3 products.

MC-2ST Full Synthetic is a premium ester full synthetic based, 2 stroke engine oil. It provides maximum power and protection in all 2 stroke engines, and uses a powerful, practically ashless, clean burning, high performance additive package for maximum lubricity and low piston deposits.

MC-2ST Full Synthetic is a great choice for:

All 2 stroke engines used in on road or in competition motorcycles, using either a premix or oil injection system. It’s ideal for the latest direct injection engines.

Karts, scooters, snow mobiles, and Sea Doo jet skis (other brands of jet ski should use a Penrite Marine Outboard 2 Stroke oil).

Lawn mowers, chainsaws, and whipper snippers.

MC-2 Full Synthetic Two Stroke Oil is suitable for use with petrol / E10 and other conventional fuels. It is not suitable for use with Methanol or E85.

MC-2ST Semi Synthetic is a low-smoke, semi-synthetic, high performance oil for motorcycles, karts, and other severe 2 stroke applications. It’s made from highly refined base oils and special synthetic additives and exceeds ISO EG-C requirements.

MC-2ST Semi Synthetic is suitable for:

All 2 stroke engines in warranty service in motorcycles, karts, mopeds, and scooters that use either a premix or oil injection system.

2 stroke lawn mowers, chainsaws, whipper snippers and other garden equipment.

Snow mobiles and selected Sea Doo jet skis.

MC-2ST Semi Synthetic is not suitable for use with methanol or E85.

10 Tenths Race Castor is an ashless, SAE 20W-40, castor oil, manufactured from high quality castor vegetable oil, synthetic ester, anti-corrosion additives and an advanced antioxidant. Its advantages include it has a naturally higher and stronger film strength, very high load carrying capacity, better wetting properties and reduced power loss due to friction.

10 Tenths Race Castor is designed for use in:

Ultra-high speed 2 stroke engines requiring a castor based oil, such as International Class Go Karts (Ratio 16:1), and model aircraft engines.

Classic 2 and 4 stroke engines where the owner wishes to use a Castor-based oil rather than mineral based oil.

Engines where monograde SAE 30 and SAE 40 Castor-based products are used or recommended.

10 Tenths Race Castor is suitable for use in 2 stroke engine premixes. It can be mixed with fuels such as unleaded and leaded petrol, E85, Avgas, Methanol and Racing Fuel. Race Castor Oil cannot be mixed with mineral oils.

Overall, Penrite’s 2 Stroke Motorcycle oils offer a range of benefits, including extending engine life, exceeding OEM warranty requirements, and reducing exhaust smoke. This range is sure to keep your engine running smoothly and reliably for both on road and competition use.