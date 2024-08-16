Morbidelli completes Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 2025 line-up

It’s been confirmed that Franco Morbidelli will race in 2025 with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team on a Ducati Desmosedici GP24, alongside Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Franco Morbidelli

“What a beautiful story! I am very happy to announce that I have signed with the VR46 Racing Team for the 2025 season. I will definitely feel at home here, I really want to do well and repay, with good results, this trust both for myself and for all the crew. I want to go back in the years and rejoice again with the whole group. A heartfelt thanks to the entire VR46 Riders Academy and to my management. Vale, Carlo, Uccio, Albi and Gianluca. Friends, but also key figures in the VR46 reality. I can’t wait to start this new adventure together.”

Morbidelli is the first rider to wear the colors of the VR46 Riders Academy and the first World Champion of the project Made in Tavullia (in Moto2 in 2017), and completes the all-Italian duo, riding Italian bikes, to lead the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team towards the future and with an eye on ambitious results.

The Team’s choice falls on a rider who has been in the VR46 orbit since years – thanks to Graziano Rossi – with seven seasons of experience in the Top class, runner up in the MotoGP World Championship in 2020 and with three victories in the premier class (six podiums).

Alessio Salucci, – Team Director Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team

“I am really happy to be able to confirm that Franco will race with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team in 2025. Franco was the first rider to enter the VR46 Riders Academy, we have known him since years, we have seen him grow in Tavullia and today, with great satisfaction, we can say that he will join the crew starting from the next season. He is a rider of great talent, we can’t wait to welcome him and let him enjoy the family and home atmosphere that distinguishes us. He will continue to race with a Ducati, a Desmosedici GP24, and we are sure he will be able to fight with the group of the strongest guys. Once again, I can only thank Ducati for the support both in human and technical terms and all our partners, Pertamina Lubricants among all, who support this incredible project”.