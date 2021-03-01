Petronas Sepang Racing Team launch 2021 Campaign

Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team is excited to start its third season in the MotoGP World Championship campaign with riders Franco Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi showcasing their 2021 Yamaha YZR-M1 through a virtual launch today.

Valentino Rossi

“I’m very proud to be part of Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team. It’s a new challenge for me. This is a very young team, but in the last two years they have already been really competitive. I’m happy to see my new bike for this year and I really like the colours of the livery, leathers, helmet, etc. It looks awesome. My targets for 2021 is to be competitive, fight to win races, fight to achieve podiums and also fight for a good position in the World Championship standings at the end of the season. We are all very focused on our targets to make the best we can. I think that with Franco we are a very interesting couple of riders as we know each other really well. All the whole team has a lot of motivation and I will give my maximum to achieve together the best possible result at the end of the calendar. We are ready to start.”

Franco Morbidelli

“This will be my third year with the team and there are many things I like about Petronas Yamaha SRT. The 2021 YZR-M1 livery is similar to the last two years, but still changed; It’s the same but different so I like it. What is different from last years is my teammate; I expect and hope it will be a great season for Vale [Valentino Rossi] and me. We have had a strong relationship for many years and we will learn a lot from each other. My personal target for 2021 is to get better; improve myself as a person, rider and athlete. I know it’s hard and difficult because last year we were quite fast and we made great races and achieved great results. Nevertheless, we will have to try to improve compared with 2020, so that’s my aim, try to be better year after year.”

Franco and Valentino were introduced by Team Principal, Razlan Razali, with further insight imparted by Team Director, Johan Stigefelt and Team Manager, Wilco Zeelenberg. Team owner, Sepang International Circuit and title Partner Petronas were also represented in the online launch.

Johan Stigefelt – Petronas SRT Director

“We look forward to the season ahead with pride in what we have achieved in previous years, but with the awareness that our opposition never sits still, so we must not either. We have achieved great results in MotoGP in our first two seasons but we certainly were not perfect. Over the off-season we have targeted improvements across the board. Looking at our riders across the categories, the potential is huge as we are strong in every class. Our targets are higher than before, but so is our potential. Our dream is to get a win in every category on the same weekend; it’s a lot to ask, but it’s not impossible!”

After a stellar second season in 2020, where the team and rider Franco Morbidelli finished the year as vice champions in their respective championships, Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team is eager to continue its extraordinary story of success as the first-ever Malaysian team in MotoGP.

In 2019 the team became Top Independent Team, finishing fourth in the overall team standings, with rider Fabio Quartararo taking the Rookie of the Year title and Top Independent Rider.

Over the course of last year the team was on the top step of the podium six times as well as leading the standings for most of the year before finishing the season as the Top Independent Team – and second in the overall standings – with Franco Vice Champion as well as Top Independent Rider.