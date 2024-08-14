Barni to also add a second rider to the team

During the last round of the Superbike World Championship in Portimão, Marco Barnabò and Danilo Petrucci signed a new agreement, valid for the 2025 WorldSBK season. Danilo will, therefore, remain with the Bergamo team next season, continuing to ride the Ducati Panigale V4 Superbike with which he has already achieved seven podiums between 2023 and 2024, the last two of which were in Portimão.

Together with their partner Spark, the team is working on a new project which will lead the squad to grow further as best independent team on the grid: the goal is to have a second bike in the Superbike class for the entire season.

In 2025, Barni and Petrux will celebrate their fourth year together. After debuting in the Italian and European Stock Championships with a Ducati 1098 in 2011, the next season will be their third consecutive in the World Superbike Championship.

Danilo Petrucci

“This is the team where I was before going to MotoGP, and the one with which I returned to a world championship after Dakar and MotoAmerica. In short, I feel at home here, and the renewal was what I wanted. Barni, his family, and his team give everything they have to make a competitive bike. I’m not that young anymore, but I still feel good, and as long as I’m in shape, I have no intention of staying home. Barni and I still want to enjoy some success together, this year and next.”

Marco Barnabò

“Renewing with Danilo has always been our priority. We know his worth and have great confidence in his abilities. I’m very happy to continue racing with him next season. Together we are on a path that has already brought us great results, like during the weekend just concluded in Portimão. Our goal is to win the independent team title on 2024 and 2025 and stand on the top step of the podium in a WorldSBK race. I would like to thank Danilo for the trust and esteem he shows towards the team, and all the sponsors who support us and wanted this renewal with us. Together with Spark we are working for the growth of the team: the second Panigale V4 in Superbike. This has always been our goal, and we would like to have another rider alongside Danilo.”