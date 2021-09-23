Peugeot Django 150 new colours – From $5,490 ride away

Peugeot Motocycles now has two new colours available for the Django 150 scooter, adding Sport Racing Green and Bright Polar White to the range, which is available for $5,490 ride away.

Also available is the Django 50, although it misses out on the new colour options. Both will also be available in the existing colour options which include Deep Ocean Blue, Elegant Grey, Satin Rouge Cherry, Dark Edition, Sport Grey, Dragon Red, Milky White and Ink Black. The Django 50 is $4,190 ride-away.

Both new colours are also included in the special offer which is running until October 31, with Django 50 or 150s ordered online receiving a free luggage rack valued at $280.

Both scoots come with a two-year, unlimited km warranty, with the Django 150 offering a couple of advantages, namely more power, ABS and fuel injection.

The two-tone bodywork, seat piping, and chrome trimming offer nostalgic stling, built on the brand’s rich history – the Peugeot Django neo-retro scooter is a call back to simpler times and the festive Parisian streets of the 1950s.

The Django also has a neatly integrated and lockable dual-compartment glove box with a 12-volt power socket for charging devices on the go, plus a helmet-size underseat compartment. Its low seat height and spacious, flat floorpan make it comfortable for riders of all sizes while its minimal overall weight and compactness make it easy to manoeuvre and handle.

You can check out the Peugeot Australia website for more information, to order online, or check out finance options. Both models are also LAMS legal, making for a great starting point on two wheels.