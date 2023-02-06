2023 Hartwell Motorcycle Club Championships

Round One – Phillip Island

Words by Mark Bracks, Images by RBMotoLens

The first round of the 2023 Hartwell MCC Club Championship at Phillip Island (3-5 Feb) doubled as a shake down test for a handful of ASBK regulars who high-tailed it southwards straight after the official two-day ASBK test at SMSP.

Troy Herfoss (Penrite Honda Racing), Broc Pearson (DesmoSport Ducati) and Ted Collins (Livson Racing BMW) made the trek to the Phillip Island track from the test. Plus there were quite a few riders from other classes that travelled south.

After the two heat-wave days in Sydney the conditions at the Island were a massive contrast – Phillip Island and the rest of Victoria faced an Antarctic blast that plunged the state into winter with conditions far from conducive for riding on Friday and Saturday. Thankfully Sunday was mainly fine with little wind.

There were plenty more riders and teams from the other classes that made the trip south to continue their pre-season preps, but it was the appearance of Bryan Staring on the MotoGo Yamaha that raised eyebrows (interview link here).

The new union has been a paddock rumour for a couple of weeks, but even though the Western Australian, three-time national champion was riding the bike, when asked on Sunday morning, he stated emphatically that he had not signed on the dotted line and would sign on the dotted line – or not – depending on a few things falling into place (read Staring’s thoughts here).

After the conclusion of racing on Sunday afternoon, no contract had been signed, although after the four races it seems to be a done deal that he will return to the tuning fork brand. Ever the professional Staring wore leathers from his time with Yamaha 15 years ago.

Before focusing on the performances of the top guns of the ASBK class in their four races, mention must be made of defending Australian Supersport Champion, John Lytras.

The Sunshine Coast teenager was another rider that made the trek further south from Sydney but perhaps he is now wishing he hadn’t. A massive get-off on the entry to Doohan Corner at the commencement of the fourth lap of his second race has left him well battered and in doubt for the ASBK season opener late this month in what would be a major setback in his title defence.

As for the guns of ASBK there were four races for them of varying lengths including a 14-lapper in the Greg Bailey Trophy – a great opportunity to simulate an ASBK race distance, albeit a couple of laps longer.

For the three shorter races Pearson claimed pole from Collins and Staring, with Herfoss unable to complete a lap in the session due to a mechanical problem and as such was slotted into seventh on the grid.

Every race witnessed a very entertaining battle for the lead, with the positions changing a number of times as well as a bit of ‘cat-and-mouse’ between the quartet.

The first leg on Saturday afternoon was held on a mostly dry track with strong winds that kept the temperatures right down. Pearson was off to a flyer from Staring and Collins, with Herfoss chasing them down from a third row start.

However Pearson was in for a shock at the start of the fifth lap as he belted down the straight into Doohan Corner, a seagull deciding to commit suicide and smashing into the right hand fork of the Ducati, slowing his charge.

It was an inspiring beginning for Staring as he took the lead on the MotoGo Yamaha from Pearson to lead a couple of laps, while Herfoss closed the gap into third by the fourth lap. He then took the lead from Staring on the next lap, and went on to take the win by less than a second with Pearson third and Collins fourth.

Thankfully, Sunday dawned relatively clear with the rains gone and the winds down to a gentle zephyr, providing almost perfect conditions with a cool, but grippy track.

Although the first leg on Sunday morning was only a five-lapper, Herfoss and Pearson were all over each other. Staring and Collins dropped off and had their own little tussle, a few seconds behind the leading duo.

Herfoss managed to put in the fastest lap of the weekend on the third lap and was the only Top Gun rider to do a sub 1:33 lap with a 1:32.396, his fastest ever race lap around the Island and just over half a second off Josh Waters’ record from last year (1:31.706). No doubt a massive confidence boost for the #17.

However, Pearson got over the line just 0.037 sec in front of Herfoss, with Staring holding off Collins for third.

The next race was the Greg Bailey Memorial Cup race just after lunch. Qualifying was held in the morning with Herfoss taking the top slot from Pearson, Collins and Staring, with another 22 bikes on the grid.

For Hartwell club members, the Greg Bailey race means a lot, and is named in honour of a man who was a club stalwart. Bailey headed to England in the ’70s to race but was involved in an incident at Donington Park where he was hit by another bike and fell into a coma. Unfortunately, he never regained consciousness. Such was the respect for him that there was a race in his honour at Brands Hatch in 1980 too. The trophy is the actual cup that was awarded to Greg when he finished third in the British 1977 Shell Championship and was first contested in 1979 in the man’s honour.

The feature race was 14 laps providing a perfect shakedown for the ASBK season opener in a few weeks time.

At the end of the first lap it was Pearson from Collins and Staring, half a second apart. Herfoss – mysteriously to onlookers – was more than three-seconds adrift from the trio.

Pearson led the first four laps from Staring and Collins, the trio split by 0.233 seconds with Herfoss still a few seconds adrift.

Staring moved into the lead the next lap and lead for another four laps as Collins decided to have a little lay down on the outside of Turn 10.

Bryan Staring was left off the DesmoSport Ducati roster for 2023 and that is how he found himself on the MotoGo Yamaha for the first time last weekend at Phillip Island. Thus the battle with the DesmoSport Ducati machine that he had expected to be on, but is instead being raced by Broc Pearson, would have certainly fuelled his motivation…

On lap eight Herfoss was two-seconds off the leading pair but he cut that to just over half a second the next lap as he became the stalker, hunting the Ducati and Yamaha prey in front.

Pearson regained the lead on the tenth lap as Herf moved into second but saved the best until last, Herfoss taking the lead and win from Pearson by 0.214 sec. Staring dropped off slightly to finish a couple of second adrift in third. Fourth place was over a minute further behind after the 14-lap race distance. No doubt plenty of valuable race data gained for the leaders ahead of the ASBK season opener late this month.

By the time the last race was on track, due to time constraints, all races had been cut from seven laps to four. Pearson led the entire race with Staring second after giving the Ducati mounted youngster a bit of a hurry up, Staring right on his back wheel until the last lap. Herfoss was third after deciding to start from Pit Lane and really ran his own race.

Pearson put in his fastest lap of the weekend (1:33.004) on the second lap, and established a new PB benchmark after his two previous visits to the Island.v Staring and Herfoss managed to whack out three respectable laps, all in the 1:33s.

Obviously, there were no sheep stations up for grabs on the weekend, mirrored by the fact that none of them were racing for points in the club championships, thus allowing the regular competitors to gain maximum points on the day.

It proved to be just the tonic for the ASBK riders and soon after the last race Staring was pleased to tell me that he would commit for the year as he reunites with Yamaha.

It’s going to be an interesting season.

Greg Bailey Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBRRR 1000 – 2 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R 1000 0.214 3 Bryan STARING Yamaha R1 1000 2.188 4 Joshua SODERLAND Ducati V4R 1000 1:19.657 5 Brendan WILSON Yamaha R6 600 1:22.550 6 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR 600 1:25.683 7 Cameron ROBERTS Aprilia RSV4 1000 1:32.708 8 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha R6 600 1 Lap 9 Travis HARDY Kawasaki ZX10R 1000 1 Lap 10 Ryan TAYLOR Yamaha R6 600 1 Lap 11 Raymond ROSS Yamaha R1 1000 1 Lap 12 William SHARROCK Yamaha R6 600 1 Lap 13 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha R1 1000 1 Lap 14 Matthew SENIOR Yamaha R6 600 1 Lap 15 Jayson PORTER Ducati 1299 1200 1 Lap 16 Chris GILBEE Kawasaki ZX6R 600 1 Lap 17 Justin WILSON Ducati Panigale 1199 1 Lap 18 Gregor ROBERTSON Kawasaki ZX6R 600 1 Lap 19 Glenn NANKERVIS Yamaha R6 600 1 Lap 20 Cori BOURNE Aprilia RS 660 2 Laps DNF Chris DUFFY BMW S1000R 1000 4 Laps DNF Huss AYAD Yamaha R1 1000 5 Laps DNF Ted COLLINS BMW M1000RR 1000 6 Laps DNF Shane O’BRIEN Yamaha R6 600 6 Laps DNF Kris KEEN Aprilia RSV4 1000 9 Laps DNF Amos FITTON Honda CBR 600 9 Laps

Greg Bailey Round Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Brendan WILSON 25 2 Jack FAVELLE 20 3 Cameron ROBERTS 18 4 Travis HARDY 17 5 Ryan TAYLOR 16 6 Raymond ROSS 15 7 William SHARROCK 14 8 Matthew RINDEL 13 9 Matthew SENIOR 12 10 Jayson PORTER 11 11 Chris GILBEE 10 12 Gregor ROBERTSON 9 13 Glenn NANKERVIS 8 14 Cori BOURNE 7

Over 600 Expert Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Gap 1 Troy HERFOSS O6E Honda CBRRR 1000 – 2 Bryan STARING O6E Yamaha R1 1000 .811 3 Broc PEARSON O6E Ducati V4R 1000 1.434 4 Ted COLLINS O6E BMW M1000RR 1000 5.981 5 Joshua SODERLAND O6E Ducati V4R 1000 34.332 6 Kris KEEN O6E Aprilia RSV4 1000 48.978 7 Raymond ROSS O6E Yamaha R1 1000 57.887 8 Travis HARDY O6E Kawasaki ZX10R 1000 59.312 9 Huss AYAD O6NE Yamaha R1 1000 59.945 10 Chris DUFFY O6E BMW S1000R 1000 1:06.107 11 Matthew RINDEL O6NE Yamaha R1 1000 1:12.602 12 Nathan MCKENZIE O6E Suzuki GSXR 1000 1:16.695 13 James DOWNIE O6NE Suzuki GSXR 1000 1:22.970 14 Garry GAPES O6E Yamaha R1 1000 1:28.583 15 Gary TIDD O6NE Ducati V4R 1000 1:35.297 16 Jayson PORTER O6E Ducati 1299 1200 1:35.720 17 Tracey DAVIES O6NE Ducati Panigale 1199 1 Lap

Over 600 Expert Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R 1000 – 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBRRR 1000 .037 3 Bryan STARING Yamaha R1 1000 3.053 4 Ted COLLINS BMW M1000RR 1000 4.013 5 Joshua SODERLAND Ducati V4R 1000 31.825 6 Kris KEEN Aprilia RSV4 1000 34.272 7 Travis HARDY Kawasaki ZX10R 1000 41.301 8 Raymond ROSS Yamaha R1 1000 50.013 9 Huss AYAD Yamaha R1 1000 55.003 10 Chris DUFFY BMW S1000R 1000 55.310 11 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha R1 1000 1:00.017 12 Gary TIDD Ducati V4R 1000 1:05.210 13 Nathan MCKENZIE Suzuki GSXR 1000 1:05.250 14 Jayson PORTER Ducati 1299 1200 1:08.394 15 Tracey DAVIES Ducati Panigale 1199 1:19.732 16 James DOWNIE Suzuki GSXR 1000 1:31.804

Over 600 Expert Race 3 Results

Pos Rider Class Bike Gap 1 Broc PEARSON O6E Ducati V4R 1000 – 2 Bryan STARING O6E Yamaha R1 1000 1.362 3 Troy HERFOSS O6E Honda CBRRR 1000 8.306 4 Kris KEEN O6E Aprilia RSV4 1000 24.627 5 Joshua SODERLAND O6E Ducati V4R 1000 25.208 6 Raymond ROSS O6E Yamaha R1 1000 34.282 7 Travis HARDY O6E Kawasaki ZX10R 1000 35.963 8 Huss AYAD O6NE Yamaha R1 1000 46.219 9 Chris DUFFY O6E BMW S1000R 1000 47.701 10 Matthew RINDEL O6NE Yamaha R1 1000 47.812 11 Nathan MCKENZIE O6E Suzuki GSXR 1000 49.670 12 Jayson PORTER O6E Ducati 1299 1200 54.000 13 James DOWNIE O6NE Suzuki GSXR 1000 54.100 14 Tracey DAVIES O6NE Ducati Panigale 1199 1:11.199 DNF Gary TIDD O6NE Ducati V4R 1000 2 Laps

Over 600 Expert Round Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Raymond ROSS 25 20 25 70 2 Travis HARDY 20 25 20 65 3 Chris DUFFY 18 18 18 54 4 Nathan MCKENZIE 17 17 17 51 5 Jayson PORTER 15 16 16 47 6 Garry GAPES 16 16

2023 Hartwell Motorcycle Club Championships Round One Points

Clint Farr (600 Expert)

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Jack FAVELLE 25 25 25 75 2 Jake SENIOR 20 20 20 60 3 William SHARROCK 17 17 18 52 4 Gavin MACKENZIE 14 14 17 45 5 Glenn NANKERVIS 13 13 16 42 6 Chris DUFFY 12 11 15 38 7 Brendan WILSON 18 18 36 8 Chris GILBEE 16 15 31 9 Jim AGOMBAR 15 12 27 10 Ryan TAYLOR 16 16 11 Kev STEPHENS 11 11

600 Non-Expert

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 20 25 25 70 2 Matthew SENIOR 18 18 20 56 3 Cori BOURNE 15 16 18 49 4 Hayden NELSON 25 20 45 5 Peter NERLICH 13 14 17 44 6 Shane O’BRIEN 16 17 33 7 Chris PANAYI 12 15 27 8 Steven COLE 17 17 9 Amos FITTON 14 14

600 Novice

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Gregor ROBERTSON 25 25 25 75 2 Taka NAGATA 20 20 20 60 3 Mark FLETCHER 18 17 18 53 4 Matthew HILL 17 18 17 52 5 David ETHERIDGE 15 15 16 46 6 Mark RITTER 16 14 15 45 7 Nathan HILLMAN 13 16 14 43 8 Warwick SHARP 14 13 13 40 9 Ari HORGEN 12 12 12 36 10 Erdem OZTURK 11 10 11 32 11 Hugh LYONS-MILLS 10 11 21

Over 600 Non-Expert

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Huss AYAD 25 25 25 75 2 Matthew RINDEL 20 20 20 60 3 James DOWNIE 18 16 18 52 4 Tracey DAVIES 16 17 17 50 5 Gary TIDD 17 18 35

Over 600 Novice

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Cameron ROBERTS 25 25 50 2 Justin WILSON 20 20 40 3 Yaofei (JASON) LIU 18 18 36 4 Martin PETERS 15 17 32 5 Dick LODGE 17 15 32 6 Leigh WHITE 16 16 32 7 Mark DANIEL 14 13 27 8 Keeh BRADFIELD 14 14

Formula 400 Expert

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Jason EMBLEY 25 25 25 75 2 Joshua WILLINGHAM 20 20 20 60 3 Tim PODT 18 18 18 54 4 Geoff SANDERS 17 16 17 50 5 Scott EMANUELSSON 15 15 16 46 6 Jason DOWELL 16 17 33

Formula 400 George Carrick

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 25 25 25 75 2 Marc PURSLOW 17 18 18 53 3 Mark RINDEL 16 16 16 48 4 Marcus HAMOD 20 20 40 5 Garry ARBREW 17 17 34 6 Jim AGOMBAR 20 20 7 Chris BOULTON 18 18

300 Supersport

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Marcus HAMOD 25 25 20 70 2 Brodie GAWITH 18 18 18 54 3 Henry SNELL 20 17 17 54 4 Steve SFORZIN 17 16 16 49 5 Cameron SWAIN 20 25 45 6 Will NASSIF 16 15 14 45 7 Ryder GILBERT 14 14 15 43 8 Lachlan MACKENZIE 13 13 13 39 9 Bob MACKENZIE 12 11 12 35 10 Stuart MACKENZIE 11 12 11 34 11 Tom NICOLSON 10 10 10 30 12 Phoenix AGAR 9 9 9 27 13 Toby JAMES 15 15 14 Marcus LAZOS 8 8

Hartwell Lightweights (Up to 500 cc)

Pos Rider Points 1 Cameron DUNKER 25 2 Marcus HAMOD 20 3 Henry SNELL 18 4 Cameron SWAIN 17 5 Brodie GAWITH 16 6 Tara MORRISON 15 7 Steve SFORZIN 14 8 Ryder GILBERT 13 9 Marc PURSLOW 12 10 Will NASSIF 11 11 Jason DOWELL 10 12 Geoff SANDERS 9 13 Lachlan MACKENZIE 8 14 Garry ARBREW 7 15 Bob MACKENZIE 6 16 Stuart MACKENZIE 5 17 Tom NICOLSON 4 18 Adam NICOLSON 3 19 Phoenix AGAR 2 20 David ELLIS 1

Historic P4

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Wayne GOW 25 25 50

Historic P5

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Craig DITCHBURN 25 25 25 75 2 Glenn CRUTCHLEY 20 20 20 60 3 Albert TEHENNEPE 18 18 18 54

Historic P6

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Ryan TAYLOR 25 25 25 75 2 Tim PODT 20 20 20 60 3 David O’CONNELL 18 18 18 54 4 Scott EMANUELSSON 17 17 17 51 5 Noel HEENAN 15 14 16 45 6 Matt BORKOWSKI 14 15 15 44 7 Brett BEECHAM 16 16 32

Period 7 (Up to 500 cc)

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Joshua WILLINGHAM 20 20 25 65 2 Tim PODT 18 18 20 56 3 Geoff SANDERS 17 16 18 51 4 Jason EMBLEY 25 25 50 5 Riley BEECHAM 16 15 17 48 6 Jason DOWELL 17 17

Period 7 (Over 500 cc)

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Mark FLETCHER 25 25 25 75 2 Mark DANIEL 20 20 20 60

Pre-Modern

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Nathan MCKENZIE 25 20 25 70 2 Matthew RINDEL 20 25 20 65 3 Gavin MACKENZIE 15 18 17 50 4 Garry GAPES 18 16 16 50 5 James DOWNIE 13 17 18 48 6 Matthew HILL 14 14 15 43 7 Dick LODGE 12 11 14 37 8 Warwick SHARP 11 12 13 36 9 Ari HORGEN 9 13 12 34 10 Chris DUFFY 17 15 32 11 Colin SARRE 10 10 11 31 12 Steven COLE 16 16 13 Hugh LYONS-MILLS 9 9

Thunderbikes

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Jayson PORTER 25 25 25 75 2 Cori BOURNE 20 18 16 54 3 Chris PANAYI 17 20 17 54 4 Mark FLETCHER 16 15 20 51 5 David ETHERIDGE 18 14 18 50 6 Tracey DAVIES 15 17 14 46 7 Peter NERLICH 14 16 15 45 8 Nathan HILLMAN 11 13 12 36 9 Warwick SHARP 10 12 13 35 10 Dick LODGE 13 11 11 35 11 John CARBURY 12 10 10 32 12 Keeh BRADFIELD 8 8 9 25 13 Colin SARRE 9 9 18

Sidecars

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 Total 1 J. CRASS & L. MENZIES 20 25 25 70 2 R. CRASS & S. O’BRIEN 18 20 20 58 3 R. WILLIAMS & J. WILLIAMS 16 18 17 51 4 T. GOLDIE & J. MCCABE 17 17 16 50 5 J. HAMMOND & S. MORGAN 15 16 18 49 6 T. GOLDIE & M. JOHNSTON 25 25 7 M. SCOTT & C. PANAYI 14 14

