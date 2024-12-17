PIERER Mobility AG / KTM

December 18 update

PIERER Mobility AG is currently in talks with potential strategic and financial investors. These include both existing partners as well as new strategic and financial investors.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG was appointed today to support this process in a structured, transparent and efficient manner in the interest of all stakeholders.

The objective of the investment process is to have investors subscribe to a necessary cash capital increase or financial instruments of PIERER Mobility AG. These funds will be used to strengthen the PIERER Mobility Group, in particular KTM AG.

In order to finalise the structured investor process, it will be necessary to convene a shareholders’ meeting in due course to pass the relevant resolutions.