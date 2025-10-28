Bajaj Mobility AG

The Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 19, 2025.

Among other things, this Extraordinary General Meeting is expected to change the Company’s name to Bajaj Mobility AG, subject to the condition precedent that Bajaj’s takeover will not be prohibited under Regulation (EU) 2022/2560.

In view of the upcoming change of control over PIERER Mobility AG, Supervisory Board members nominated by Pierer will resign from their Supervisory Board mandates, and new Supervisory Board members shall be elected.

All this is subject to the condition precedent that Bajaj’s takeover will not be prohibited under Regulation (EU) 2022/2560.