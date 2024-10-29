Pirelli recalls Scorpion Trail II tyres

And Metzeler Tourance Next

Pirelli is voluntarily recalling certain Scorpion Trail II along with other motorcycle tyres including the Metzeler Tourance Next and Next II.

A total of 1,111 tyres with a range of production dates (see table below) across the region, may be affected by the recall. Pirelli advises that these tyres were sold to independent dealers as replacement tyres and also fitted as original equipment on certain Triumph motorcycles.

According to Pirelli the defective tyres may develop irregular wear after a certain mileage, potentially resulting in breakage of the zero-degree reinforcement.

If this condition is not promptly detected, it may lead to a dangerous situation due to detachment of the tread layer and/or sudden loss of air pressure.

Pirelli states that owners should be wary of warning signs such as perceived tyre vibration while riding and other symptoms that can be visually detected, including excessive irregular wear and localised tread deformation in the central area.

The tyre can also show cracking at the groove base, potentially exposing the underlying metal cords, as well as localised broken metal cords at the groove base.

Tyres affected by the recall are production date codes (week and year) on the sidewall of each tyre. As such:

Pirelli SCORPION TRAIL II 150/70R18 M/C 70V, (DOT EB 2M X032) all date codes between “0117” and “4024”

Metzeler TOURANCE NEXT 150/70R18 M/C 70V, (DOT EB 0M X033) all date codes between “4816” and “2424” TOURANCE NEXT II 150/70R18 M/C 70V (DOT EB 0M 614L) all date codes between “3521” and “2624”



Example of DOT EB OM X033 2224 (2224 = date code)

What to do next?

All tyres with a DOT number reflecting production during the affected period will either be exchanged with an equivalent tyre at no cost to the customer or refunded, if the tyre bought by the customer and is still road legal.

For further information, please feel free of contacting the Pirelli Contact Centre via Tel +61 1300 300 008 or email [email protected]