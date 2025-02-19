WorldSBK 2025

Phillip Island Test – Pirelli

Following the results and the evidence that emerged during the two-day Phillip Island test, Pirelli has confirmed the solutions used in the two days of pre-season testing for the races.

The WorldSBK riders will, therefore, have medium SC1 and hard SC2 for the front, coupled with the soft SC0, which can only be used for qualifying, and two development mediums, the D0286 and the new D0922, for the rear. The same front compounds are also utilised for WorldSSP, to be combined with the development medium A1128 as the only rear option.

For WorldSBK, the completely new D0922 was used for the first time this week during the Phillip Island test. Compared to the standard medium SC1 and the D0286 (which made its debut last year at Most), it has both a different structure and compounds with the aim of offering more consistent performance and greater stability as well as greater robustness to the benefit of wear.

As announced by Dorna a few weeks ago, in consideration of the new particularly abrasive asphalt, the uncertainty related to the temperatures encountered this season and given that teams and riders arrive at this appointment with still work to do in the set-up of the new bikes, the races will take place in a Flag-to-Flag regime with a mandatory pit-stop to change the tyres.

Giorgio Barbier – Pirelli

“We are satisfied with the work done by the teams and riders during the two days of testing. Although aware that the races would be held in a Flag-to-Flag regime with a mandatory pit-stop to change the tyres, several riders did some long runs using the same tyres well beyond the laps scheduled for the races, although in some cases these laps were carried out not consecutively but returning to the pits between one stint and another. All the solutions we allocated were tested and the performance of all the tyres was very good with no obvious signs of fatigue or wear, which is why they are all confirmed for the races. It should be noted that the track temperatures of these two days have been quite low, and we know how much the heat at this circuit can negatively affect performance. However, we have collected very useful data, especially on the new D0922 rear spec. which had never been used before by the riders and which seems to have been much appreciated for the greater stability offered. All information that we will treasure for the future. Based on the evidence that has emerged so far, we expect to see some good races over the weekend.”

World Superbike Test Times

Pos Rider Bike Time (FP) Gap 1 BULEGA N. DUC 1’28.680 (3) – 2 IANNONE A. DUC 1’29.162 (3) +0.482 3 PETRUCCI D. DUC 1’29.179 (3) +0.499 4 RAZGATLIOGLU T. BMW 1’29.247 (4) +0.567 5 BAUTISTA A. DUC 1’29.477 (3) +0.797 6 LOCATELLI A. YAM 1’29.493 (3) +0.813 7 LOWES A. BIM 1’29.534 (3) +0.854 8 BASSANI A. BIM 1’29.627 (3) +0.947 9 VIERGE X. HON 1’29.812 (3) +1.132 10 REDDING S. DUC 1’29.862 (3) +1.182 11 LOWES S. DUC 1’29.873 (3) +1.193 12 VAN DER MARK M. BMW 1’29.948 (3) +1.268 13 VICKERS R. DUC 1’29.982 (2) +1.302 14 GERLOFF G. KAW 1’30.048 (2) +1.368 15 MONTELLA Y. DUC 1’30.143 (3) +1.463 16 GARDNER R. YAM 1’30.223 (2) +1.543 17 AEGERTER D. YAM 1’30.461 (4) +1.781 18 NAGASHIMA T. HON 1’30.611 (3) +1.931 19 RABAT T. YAM 1’30.638 (3) +1.958 20 LECUONA I. HON 1’30.642 (3) +1.962 21 REA J. YAM 1’30.885 (1) +2.205 22 SOFUOGLU B. YAM 1’31.091 (3) +2.411 23 MACKENZIE T. HON 1’31.130 (3) +2.450

World Supersport P.I. Test Times

Pos Rider Bike Time (FP) Gap 1 BENDSNEYDER B MV 1m31.595 (4) – 2 MASIA J DUC 1m32.129 (4) +0.534 3 DEBISE V DUC 1m32.332 (4) +0.737 4 ONCU C YAM 1m32.387 (4) +0.792 5 SCHROETTER M DUC 1m32.433 (4) +0.838 6 FARIOLI F MV 1m32.544 (4) +0.949 7 BAYLISS O TRI 1m32.557 (4) +0.962 8 MANZI S YAM 1m32.602 (4) +1.007 9 MAHIAS L YAM 1m32.687 (4) +1.092 10 CARDELUS X DUC 1m32.730 (4) +1.135 11 OETTL P DUC 1m32.827 (1) +1.232 12 TACCINI L DUC 1m32.892 (4) +1.297 13 TOBA K HON 1m32.971 (4) +1.376 14 RINALDI M YAM 1m32.973 (4) +1.378 15 BOOTH-AMOS T TRI 1m33.057 (3) +1.462 16 ANTONELLI N YAM 1m33.230 (4) +1.635 17 ALCOBA J KAW 1m33.256 (3) +1.661 18 POWER L MV 1m33.362 (4) +1.767 19 CARICASULO F MV 1m33.476 (2) +1.881 20 VOIGHT H DUC 1m33.514 (4) +1.919 21 JESPERSEN S DUC 1m33.616 (4) +2.021 22 MAHENDRA A YAM 1m33.694 (4) +2.099 23 VOSTATEK O DUC 1m33.697 (4) +2.102 24 VAN STRAALEN G DUC 1m34.106 (1) +2.511 25 VENEMAN LDUC DUC 1m35.050 (3) +3.455 26 OKAMOTO Y YAM 1m35.534 (2) +3.939 27 AZMAN S HON 1m35.777 (3) +4.182 28 ARBEL L MV 1m36.297 (4) +4.702

