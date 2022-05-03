2022 Penrite ProMX Championship
Round Three – Wodonga – VIC
Pirelli MX2
With Mark Bracks – Images RbMotoLens
After the first two rounds of the Pirelli MX2 Championship the question was if anyone could interrupt the charge of HRC Honda Racing’s Wilson Todd? The 24-year-old has been in stellar form on his return to Australian racing, taking out the first four races in a dynamic fashion.
His fine results are quite understandable as Todd has a wealth of international experience on top of his multiple Australian Championships, having competed in the 2021 MX2 World Championship riding for Kawasaki, his best result a fourth place in Italy. However, with the regulations, Todd “aged-out” of the series as he exceeded the 23-years-old age limit and thus came back to Australia and took up an offer from Honda Australia. A prudent signing.
At Wodonga last weekend Todd looked set to continue his merry run of wins in the class as he was fastest in qualifying from Serco Yamaha team-mates, Jesse Dobson and ex-Junior World Champion, Bailey Malkiewicz. Next was Rhys Budd (Yamalube Yamaha Racing), Dylan Wills (Husqvarna Racing Team), Alex Larwood (YamaLube), WBR Yamaha Team-mates Ryder Kingsford and Levi Rogers. Noah Ferguson (GasGas) and diminutive Japanese rider, Haruki Yokoyama (Empire Kawasaki) rounded out the top ten.
PIRELLI MX2 Moto One
The MX2 class opened the weekend’s proceedings with the first moto of the day. Fourth fastest qualifier, Wills nabbed the hole-shot but Todd soon blasted past to regained his usual position with Dobson, Malkiewicz and Yamalube’s Rhys Budd following.
Budd’s teammate, Alex Larwood – who was second overall behind Todd coming into the round – crashed on the first lap to drop to last while Wills didn’t last much longer. On the second lap, he also ate dirt to crash out of second and tumbled down the order to 20th.
Just when it appeared that Todd was getting into the groove to stretch away from the field, establishing a lead of nearly three-seconds from Dobson, a larger groove brought the Honda rider down and dropped him to 12th as Dobson inherited the lead.
The track was letting everyone know early in the day that it would be playing a big part in proceedings as Dobson’s reign at the front was also short lived when he had a minor fall that dropped him to sixth.
These early race dramas saw Budd move into the lead on lap four from “Milkshake” Malkiewicz who was right on his back wheel, and chased by last year’s MX3 runner-up, Ryder Kingsford, in third and only a couple of seconds adrift.
Malkiewicz grabbed the top slot on the eighth lap from Budd and Kingsford, however a brace of laps later Kingsford moved into second as Budd bounced out of a rut not quite as well as the Team WBR rider.
Dobson climbed back to fourth place, but the Serco rider’s weekend went pear-shaped when he crashed on the 13th lap and popped his left shoulder, forcing him out of the race.
Malkiewicz led the Yamaha trifecta and slowly distanced himself to take his first win in the class by nearly six-seconds from the impressive effort of class rookie Kingsford. Budd in close proximity for third, while title leader Todd recovered to finish fourth and Dylan Wills fought back to finish 10th.
The results assisted Todd increase his title lead as Malkiewicz leap-frogged Larwood into second overall after Alex’s disappointing 17th place finish.
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha YZF 250
|27m52.144
|2
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+5.652
|3
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+7.327
|4
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 250
|+31.530
|5
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda CRF 250
|+33.319
|6
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+33.418
|7
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+48.633
|8
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+54.069
|9
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m00.756
|10
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m05.266
|11
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas FC 250
|+1m05.442
|12
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m05.685
|13
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|+1m07.587
|14
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m13.931
|15
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m14.093
|16
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m22.625
|17
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m23.570
|18
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM SXF 250
|+1m29.850
|19
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m45.172
|20
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Caleb GOULLET
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Sam LARSEN
|GasGas MC 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna SX 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|John BOVA
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|Brock NINNESS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Riley PITMAN
|KTM FC 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Harrison FOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|Ashley O’MELEY
|Yamaha YZF 250f
|+1 Lap
|31
|Charlie HOLMES
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|32
|James DAVISON
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1 Lap
|33
|Seth HARDMAN
|KTM SXF 250
|+2 Laps
|34
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+2 Laps
|35
|Benjamin McALIECE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+3 Laps
|DNF
|Aaron MASON
|Honda CRF 250
|+7 Laps
PIRELLI MX2 Moto Two
The big surprise in the second moto was that Dobson, after popping his left shoulder back in, gritted his teeth and fronted the gate to have a crack.
As for the race, it was a return to normal for Todd who claimed the hole-shot and then went on to lead the entire race.
Despite the dislocated shoulder Dobson did have a decent crack to be in second and third for the first handful of laps as he gallantly put the pain behind him, but at half-race distance he was another caught out by a rut, crashing and dropping out of the top 10 to eventually finish 13th. Extremely commendable that he rode, let alone scored points.
Noah Ferguson got a bullet start from the gate to slot into second behind Todd with Dobson right on his tail, but the track was really starting to play with the riders, the seemingly smallest slip up being penalised, especially in the early laps as the field battled the ever deepening ruts.
Alex Larwood made up for the disappointment of leg one to climb from seventh at the end of the opening lap up to second spot a little over half race distance, after passing Malkiewicz.
Todd took the win by nearly four-seconds from Larwood, with Malkiewicz a further eight-seconds adrift in third and that was enough to give the former Junior World Champion the round win from Todd. Kingsford was a very impressive third overall on the back of his 3-6 result.
A stellar effort from Liam Andrews (Redride Honda) with his fourth place was his best effort in the class, after qualifying in 15th place. Combined with his fifth place in moto one, he finished fourth on the day and has let folk know it wont be too long before he claims a podium.
Ferguson and Budd finished on equal points for fifth and sixth overall on the day.
In the title chase Todd has a handy 25-point lead from the “Milkshake” who in turn has an eight-point lead over Larwood in third.
Budd and Kingsford round out the top five. Wills sits sixth but on equal points with Kingsford.
Dobson’s crash has seen him drop from fourth to seventh place in the title.
With the next round at Gillman (SA) late this month, it would be a brave man to discount local Larwood putting together a stellar weekend to rekindle his title hopes.
Kingsford’s impressive weekend was a contrast to the rider he battled with in MX3 last year, Blake Fox (GasGas). Since making the jump to the intermediate class, Fox – who won the feeder class last year – has really struggled and his results over this opening three rounds are in no way a reflection of his talent. Fox has shown glimpses of form, but there is just some little ingredient missing, hopefully it’s only a matter of time before he gets it right.
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda CRF 250
|28m32.256
|2
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+3.854
|3
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+12.506
|4
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda CRF 250
|+25.583
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas MC 250
|+34.711
|6
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+39.515
|7
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+41.035
|8
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+42.490
|9
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+46.617
|10
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+49.777
|11
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas FC 250
|+51.508
|12
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+51.530
|13
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+54.398
|14
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+1m04.713
|15
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1m07.721
|16
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha YZ 250
|+1m10.261
|17
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda CRF 250
|+1m14.136
|18
|Blake FOX
|GasGas MC 250
|+1m21.703
|19
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1m42.785
|20
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM SXF 250
|+1 Lap
|21
|Caleb GOULLET (VIC)
|Honda CRF 250
|+1 Lap
|22
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|23
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|24
|Bailey MIDDLETON
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|25
|Brock NINNESS
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+1 Lap
|26
|Riley FUCSKO
|Husqvarna SX 250
|+1 Lap
|27
|John BOVA
|KTM SX 250
|+1 Lap
|28
|Harrison FOSTER
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1 Lap
|29
|Riley PITMAN
|KTM FC 250
|+1 Lap
|30
|James DAVISON
|Kawasaki KX 250
|+1 Lap
|31
|Ashley O’MELEY
|Yamaha YZF 250f
|+2 Laps
|32
|Seth HARDMAN
|KTM SXF 250
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Sam LARSEN
|GasGas MC 250
|+4 Laps
|DNF
|Benjamin McALIECE
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+12 Laps
|DNF
|Harrison FINLAY-SMITH
|Yamaha YZF 250
|+14 Laps
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|25
|20
|45
|2
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|18
|25
|43
|3
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|22
|15
|37
|4
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|16
|18
|34
|5
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|15
|16
|31
|6
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|20
|11
|31
|7
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|13
|14
|27
|8
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|4
|22
|26
|9
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|11
|13
|24
|10
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|12
|9
|21
|11
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|10
|10
|20
|12
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|14
|6
|20
|13
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|7
|12
|19
|14
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|9
|4
|13
|15
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|5
|7
|12
|16
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|6
|5
|11
|17
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|8
|3
|11
|18
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|8
|8
|19
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|3
|1
|4
|21
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|1
|1
Pirelli MX2 Series Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Wilson TODD
|Honda
|143
|2
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|Yamaha
|118
|3
|Alex LARWOOD
|Yamaha
|110
|4
|Rhys BUDD
|Yamaha
|89
|5
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|Yamaha
|83
|6
|Dylan WILLS
|Husqvarna
|83
|7
|Jesse DOBSON
|Yamaha
|77
|8
|Liam ANDREWS
|Honda
|73
|9
|Noah FERGUSON
|GasGas
|68
|10
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|Kawasaki
|68
|11
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|Kawasaki
|67
|12
|Isaac FERGUSON
|GasGas
|49
|13
|Kaleb BARHAM
|Husqvarna
|45
|14
|Brodie CONNELLY
|Yamaha
|45
|15
|Hugh McKAY
|Yamaha
|37
|16
|Blake FOX
|GasGas
|33
|17
|Jayce COSFORD
|Yamaha
|31
|18
|Chandler BURNS
|Honda
|31
|19
|Tye JONES
|Husqvarna
|20
|20
|Levi ROGERS
|Yamaha
|19
|21
|Connor TIERNEY
|Honda
|8
|22
|Korey MCMAHON
|GasGas
|7
|23
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|Yamaha
|6
|24
|Jacob SWEET
|Yamaha
|4
|25
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|KTM
|4
|26
|Braeden KREBS
|Yamaha
|4
|27
|Tomas RAVENHORST
|KTM
|2
|28
|Jai WALKER
|KTM
|1
|29
|George KNIGHT
|Honda
|1