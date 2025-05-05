Michelle Eastburn Charity Golf Day

On Thursday, 12 June 2025, Yamaha Motor Australia will be throwing its support behind the fundraising efforts for Yamaha family member Michelle Eastburn by holding a special charity golf day at the Lynwood Country Club in Pitt Town, NSW.

Last year, Michelle’s life changed forever when she suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury, resulting in permanent paralysis from the torso down. The much-cherished member of the motorcycling community, and a warm and smiling presence at racing circuits around Australia, is now fighting to regain her independence through rigorous rehabilitation and cutting-edge medical treatments, placing enormous strain on her financial situation.

The charity golf day will feature both a modified Stableford tournament and a fun-filled mini golf event. Proceeds will go directly toward Michelle’s recovery, including the purchase of a fully electric sit-to-stand wheelchair, as well as alternate therapies like hyperbaric chamber sessions, full-body red light for nerve regeneration and participation in trial stem cell therapy, all of which are not covered by insurance.

These life-changing treatments will support Michelle’s physical mobility, mental wellbeing, and long-term quality of life. Your involvement—whether by swinging a club, sponsoring the event, or simply attending—will make a lasting and meaningful impact.

Please note, this is not an official Yamaha Motor Australia event, but an event being organised by Michelle’s work colleagues and friends with the support of Yamaha Motor Australia.

Event Details

Date – Thursday, 12 June 2025

– Thursday, 12 June 2025 Location – Lynwood Country Club, Pitt Town, NSW

Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/W2RQntoX9vKk4rGn9

– Lynwood Country Club, Pitt Town, NSW Golf Tournament – Registration: 7:00 am

– Registration: 7:00 am Cost: $800 per team of 4 (includes cart, breakfast, lunch, prizes & more)

$800 per team of 4 (includes cart, breakfast, lunch, prizes & more) Sponsorship: Opportunities also available by contacting event organisers

Opportunities also available by contacting event organisers Format: Modified Stableford, shotgun start

Modified Stableford, shotgun start Extras: Auctions, raffles, and on-course snacks/drinks

Mini Golf Tournament

Registration: 11:00 am

Cost: $100 per person

Great for non-golfers who still want to join the fun and show support

Luncheon & Presentations

From 1:15 pm: Enjoy lunch, hear Michelle’s story, and take part in raffles and auctions

RSVP Deadline – Friday, 30 May 2025 (COB)

Secure your place by downloading the RSVP form contained within the information pack or by emailing: [email protected] or [email protected]

Why It Matters

Michelle’s spirit remains unbreakable, but her path to recovery requires community support. With every dollar raised, we move her one step closer to standing tall again—physically and emotionally. Let’s stand with Michelle as she takes on her toughest challenge yet.

GoFundMe

If you’re unable to attend but would still like to support Michelle, a separate GoFundMe page has been set up to accept donations. Please note, this is independent of the charity golf day event and can not be used for entry payment to the golf day.