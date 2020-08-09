MotoGP detects and isolates one case of Covid-19 in Brno

After more than 5,500 tests performed on all paddock personnel before their attendance to the Spanish, Andalucia and Czech GPs, one person in the FIM MotoGP World Championship paddock has tested positive for Covid-19. The result was returned during testing undertaken ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix. The person is a member of Dorna Sports’ team and is asymptomatic.

Following the positive result that arrived early on Saturday, the person was immediately informed and isolated in their hotel. A further test was then undertaken in order to confirm the result. This second test also proved positive and therefore the staff member and all close contacts will remain in isolation.

Local health authorities will now decide on the duration of self-isolation they are required to undertake.

As a precautionary measure, the Championship has taken the decision to test any persons in secondary contact with the individual and each of them has returned a negative result.