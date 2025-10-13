Indian Motorcycle charts new direction

Polaris Inc. has announced plans to separate Indian Motorcycle into a standalone company, with private equity firm Carolwood LP acquiring a majority stake in the newly independent business. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary approvals. Until then, Indian Motorcycle will continue to operate under Polaris, maintaining full sales, service, and support for its dealer network and customers.

Under the deal, Polaris will retain a small equity position in Indian Motorcycle, which will continue operating under its own management, workforce, and manufacturing footprint. The new company will include around 900 employees transitioning from Polaris and will retain production at Indian’s Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Monticello, Minnesota facilities, along with its design and technology centre in Burgdorf, Switzerland.

Polaris CEO Mike Speetzen said the separation will allow both businesses to sharpen their focus and pursue growth more effectively.

“Polaris and Indian Motorcycle both stand to benefit from this deal, which will enable each business to move faster, deliver innovation, and focus on their core strengths,” Speetzen said. “For Polaris, it strengthens our focus on the areas of our portfolio that offer the strongest growth potential while unlocking greater long-term value for shareholders.”

The move follows a strong performance by Indian Motorcycle under Polaris ownership since its acquisition in 2011. The brand has been re-established as a major player in the premium cruiser and touring segments, holding the number-one position in mid-size cruisers in the United States. Indian contributed approximately USD 478 million, or about seven per cent, of Polaris’ total revenue over the past 12 months.

Polaris expects the transaction to be accretive to its adjusted EBITDA by about USD 50 million annually and to increase adjusted earnings per share by roughly USD 1.00 once complete.

New Leadership for Independent Indian Motorcycle

Once the sale closes, industry veteran Mike Kennedy will take over as Chief Executive Officer of Indian Motorcycle. Kennedy brings more than 30 years of experience in the motorcycle and powersports industry, including executive roles at RumbleOn, Vance & Hines, and 26 years at Harley-Davidson, where he served as Vice President and Managing Director of the Americas.

Carolwood LP principal Andrew Shanfeld said the investment aligns with the firm’s long-term approach to acquiring and developing established brands.

“Indian Motorcycle is an iconic brand built on American heritage and craftsmanship,” Shanfeld said. “We’re honoured to help usher in its next chapter as an independent company and to support its continued growth as a symbol of performance and pride.”

Carolwood, founded in Los Angeles in 2014, specialises in acquiring established businesses with growth potential and has previously invested across the consumer, industrial, and technology sectors.

Polaris Executive Transition

Polaris also confirmed that Mike Dougherty, President of On Road and International, will oversee Indian Motorcycle through the transition before retiring once the deal is complete. Dougherty has been with Polaris for nearly three decades and was instrumental in developing its international business and growing Indian’s market position in the on-road segment.