Yamaha FJR1300 AE becomes the new Italian State Police Motorcycle

How good do these Italian State Police motorcycles look, and surprisingly the Polizia Stradale are not astride a fleet of Ducati Multistrada but have plumped for the latest Yamaha FJR1300 AE.

Apparently when put to the test by officers, they praised the ride comfort and ease of handling even with heavy police equipment installed on the FJR that brings them up to over 300 kg in fully fuelled police trim.

This attractive livery also adorns the bikes used as escort vehicles for international dignitaries and national events.

A fleet of 90 FJR1300 AE has been delivered to the Italian National Police and this special order besides being made with the colours and logos of the white and blue institutional livery of the Italian National Police, also includes a specific set-up designed in partnership with INTAV Srl, consisting of: