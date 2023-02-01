Portimao WorldSBK Test Times

WorldSBK riders were on the verge of breaking into the 1’38s for the first time in WorldSBK overnight at Portimao and getting very close to Pecco Bagnaia’s outright MotoGP Qualifying lap record of 1m38.725s, while well below Fabio Quartararo’s 1m39.435s MotoGP race lap record.

It was tight at the top with defending champ Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1m39.035 topping the charts on day two by just 0.009s ahead of six-time Champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), as four riders went under the qualifying lap record set by Rea in 2022 at 1m39.610. The WorldSBK race lap record at Portimao is 1m40.497 and eight riders went under that on Wednesday.

Bautista’s day was blighted by a crash at Turn 7 which brought out the red flag. His team-mate Michael Rinaldi was also one of the four riders to go below the lap record with a 1’39.144s to take third place; backing up his top spot from Day 1.

Alvaro Bautista

“We did a good job at both Jerez and Portimao tests. The time we set today is not very important. What gives us great confidence is the feeling with the bike, which is really positive. We did a great job with the team, trying to pay attention to even the smallest details. I can’t wait to be in Australia“.

Michael Rinaldi

“We started these tests very well, closing the first day with the best time. I expected everyone to be faster today but we’ve also made important steps forward. I’m very satisfied, especially because with my team we managed to follow the program we had agreed, laying a solid foundation that will undoubtedly help us in the future“.

Rea took second spot and was only a fraction slower than Bautista with the six-time Champion testing some new items from Showa and looking at chassis balance. His KRT team-mate, Alex Lowes, was tenth fastest on Day 2.

Jonathan Rea

“Our test was positive. Again, we were just step-by-step working with the new electronics guys, and the changes they made to my requests. So we have more of an understanding, a good understanding, already. Of course, it is still a work in progress. From the testing side today we had some development rear tyres from Pirelli to try. Last week in the Jerez test we had front tyres to test, this time it was two different options of SCX rears. The track was in strange shape because I was much better with harder compound tyres than softer tyres. Every time we put a softer tyre in, trying to make a time attack, the lap time wasn’t coming. From a chassis point of view we tried a couple of new items at this test that influenced the bike in a really positive direction, so I feel we have made a step. You never really know until the lights go out but I think that we have had a decent winter, albeit a short one. I am quite happy with our two days work at Portimao.”

Alex Lowes

“I did all my work on the SC0 rear tyres today so until I look at the time sheets properly I won’t know what my final pace was like. I had a small crash at T5 today, on that bump on the way in, which was annoying. But, in general, I feel quite good on the bike. I tried to do a lot of work on used tyres, because in winter testing 1’39.0 laps times are sound, but they do not improve the bike set-up too much. We need to really work in race conditions so that we can fight in the races. I have been trying to do that here and hopefully the hard work will pay off in Australia and we can have good races there. We can improve the package a bit but I think there is a little bit more to go.”

2021 Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) was fourth fastest as he also went under Rea’s existing lap record, posting a 1’39.441s on his way to fourth spot. As at Jerez, there was a lot of focus on the rear of his Yamaha YZF R1 machine in order to improve grip exiting corners. Team-mate Andrea Locatelli was fifth fastest with the two Yamaha riders separated by around three-tenths of a second; Locatelli was lapping only a tenth outside the lap record.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“Today we had a really good start and I felt good – I used the X race tyre and see very good lap time, 39.4 – I think is very good lap time but here the track condition changed a lot during the day. And after we work with the new parts and new swing arm, and end of today I use again the old one because we check which one is better. Finally, my feeling on the bike is much better with the whole package and I am confident. I don’t have a time for the Q tyre today, because you know, end of the day very cold. So I say, I don’t need Q tyre and also I did the very good lap time with X tyre. Maybe next time I am trying 1.38! I am ready for the season and ready for the fighting.”

Andrea Locatelli

“It was another great day of testing today – okay, the second day was a bit difficult in the beginning because yesterday I rode a lot, 85 laps! With the long run yesterday in the afternoon, I was a little bit tired but today we were riding a lot also and in the end we found a really good set-up and I have a really good confidence with the bike. This is important to arrive in Phillip Island in a good way. To be honest, I am really happy – because we did not have any mistakes and we understand some parts of the bike really well. And, the weather was good! We will see what happens in Phillip Island, but we close this test in a really good way. I think we can start immediately with a really good feeling and try to push – I can’t wait to start and to fight in the first race.”

With Ducati, Kawasaki and Yamaha taking up five of the top six positions, Team HRC’s Iker Lecuona was able to put a fourth manufacturer in the top six on Day 2 at Portimao. Lecuona, who had a crash in the final sector in the morning, posted a 1’39.803s to take sixth spot as Honda looked to work on setups for the CBR1000RR-R machine, including long runs.

Iker Lecuona

“I’m generally quite happy with these two days of testing, particularly today, more than I was with the Jerez sessions to be honest. It’s true that we started the day with a fast crash at corner thirteen. I just touched the front brake and lost the bike – perhaps I was a little over confident entering the corner. I was thankfully unhurt, but my bike came off worse so apologies to my team and a big than-you to them for fixing the bike perfectly and quickly – they did an amazing job. We’ve tested a lot of things but mainly focused on trying to feel good aboard the bike and on stopping and turning. At Jerez we basically tested everything, trying new items and a lot of different settings, and we ultimately struggled. Here I felt much better, especially on the second day. We’re still lacking something because there is still a gap to the top in terms of lap times but we’re there in terms of pace. We carried out a race simulation at the end of the day and I was able to be constant and fast until the end, something that I wasn’t able to do last year, so I can say we leave here happy. Now we’ll have to see where we are when we get to Australia.”

Lecuona’s Honda team-mate Xavi Vierge was in eighth place, with Independent Yamaha rider Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), looking for improvements with the SCX tyre, separating the two with seventh place. Gardner was actually slightly quicker on the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK overnight than he managed on the KTM MotoGP bike here last year.

Remy Gardner

“Two more days of testing, that was good. We improved even though we just struggled a little bit to find the correct way on day 2, but at the end we managed to improve the time. We got more experience before Phillip Island, I’m looking forward to that test to be ready for the beginning of the season.”

Xavi Vierge

“We already worked well at Jerez last week, but during those sessions we were testing many things and looking for a direction, while here we already started out with a clearer base. Lap after lap we’ve improved, both in terms of performance and feeling, and have better understood how to move forward. I’m sorry for the crash on day one but the team worked well, and we were then able to enjoy a trouble-free afternoon and second day. This test has been about putting everything together, and this has given me confidence. We still have work to do but I definitely think we’ve taken a step forward. Today was another really good day for us, especially in the morning when we worked with the hard tyre. Our race pace is really good, and it was just a pity that we weren’t able to exploit the soft tyre when the time came for a time attack, but we encountered some small issues that prevented us from completing a fast lap. Having said that, the important thing is that we had good feeling on the bike on the hard tyre, because we will race on that spec here at Portimão and we improved a lot compared to last year. We’ve enjoyed a good pre-season in Europe and now have a lot of data to analyze before we take a small break and then it’s next stop, Australia.”

A late lap from 2013 Champion Tom Sykes (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) propelled him up the order to ninth ahead of French rider Loris Baz (Bonovo Action BMW) in 11th on his M 1000 RR to ensure all five manufacturers were represented in the top 11, while his team-mate, American star Garrett Gerloff, was 14th.

Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) had a focus on new electronics and ran BMW’s brake covers on Day 2 on his M 1000 RR as he searched for more time on corner exit. The Dutch rider finished the day in 12th place after setting a 1’40.711s, while team-mate Scott Redding was 16th on his machine with a best time of 1’41.002s.

In between the two BMW riders was Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) in 13th place with the German rider working on the new Panigale V4 R including a different fork for rear grip as well as Gerloff and Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK), whose lap time of 1’40.844s put him in 15th. Aegerter’s WorldSSP rival, Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha), was 17th and around four-tenths slower than the two-time WorldSSP Champion.

Bradley Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) took 18th spot with Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing), in his first test of 2023, in 19th spot.

Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) was 20th ahead of MIE Honda Racing Team duo Eric Granado and Hafizh Syahrin in 21st and 22nd respectively; Granado suffering a technical issue in the afternoon on his bike.

Danilo Petrucci

“It was quite a complicated test because we had to test many things trying to find a setup that I liked. When we tried the Panigale 2023 version for sure we made a step forward, but I still don’t have the bike in my hands and this is clear from the fact that I can’t improve the time when I put on the new tyre. There are still a lot to do because I still don’t feel comfortable, today I didn’t even see the timetable because I was looking for confidence that never came“.

Teams will now continue to make final preparations ahead of the official tests that will take place at Phillip Island, Australia on 20-21 February, immediately prior to the opening round of the 2023 Superbike World Championship, which will run at the same circuit over the weekend of 24-26 February.

Portimao WorldSBK Test Day Two Times

Bautista 1m39.035 Rea 1m39.044 Rinaldi 1m39.144 Razgatlioglu 1m39.441 Locatelli 1m39.705 Lecuona 1m39.803 Gardner 1m40.202 Vierge 1m40.237 Sykes 1m40.586 Lowes 1m40.599 Baz 1m40.652 Van der Mark 1m40.711 Oettl 1m40.789 Gerloff 1m40.823 Aegerter 1m40.844 Redding 1m41.002 Baldassarri 1m41.218 Ray 1m41.293 Bassani 1m41.394 Petrucci 1m41.439 Marino 1m42.716 Granado 1m43.250 Syahrin 1m43.625

WorldSSP

Like his Ducati counterpart in WorldSBK, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team) took top spot in WorldSSP running on Day 2 as he smashed the lap record.

Bulega posted a 1’42.636 which gave him the quickest lap time, ahead of compatriot Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) and Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team); Ducati locking out the top three positions in WorldSSP.

Nicolò Bulega

“These were two very important tests. I immediately found a very good feeling with my bike also thanks to the excellent work done by my team. The sensations are positive and this will allow us to arrive in the best conditions in Australia. We are ready for an intense season in which we certainly cannot hide our ambitions“.

Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) continued testing four machines in Portugal and set the fourth best lap time, a 1’43.583s for fourth place, with Raffaele De Rose (Orelac Racing MOVISIO) in fifth.

New Ten Kate Racing Yamaha recruit Stefano Manzi took sixth spot ahead of Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) in seventh and Manzi’s team-mate, Jorge Navarro, in eighth.

Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing) was the lead rider from his team with ninth spot after setting a 1’44.978s, with Federico Fuligni (Orelac Racing MOVISIO) and Maximilian Kofler (D34G Racing) rounding out the field; Kofler had a crash in the afternoon which briefly brought out the red flags.

Both Adam Norrodin (MIE – MS Racing Honda Team) and Tarran Mackenzie were on track on Day 2, but ran no timing transponders.

Portimao WorldSSP Day Two Test Times