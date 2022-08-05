ASBK 2022 – Round Five

Morgan Park – Friday Morning Wrap

Riders were greeted by an overcast morning here at Morgan Park as the fifth round of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Alpinestars Superbike Championship got underway at the tricky three-kilometre lay-out. Rain was expected and you could amost feel it in the air.

Pit crews were left scrambling for generators this morning as the demands of tyre-warmers in certain sections of the pits were tripping the power. Teams affected included both the BMW squads, McMartin Racing and Matt Walters, along with many others.

There had been a few twists and turns unfolding this week ahead of this round with Josh Waters pulling out of the meeting. Josh told MCNews.com.au he has no comment to make until after this race meeting is over, so we will leave it at that for now, but needless to say, he has obviously not been happy with the team or the bikes, or he would be here…

With sponsor commitments to put two bikes on the grid, Kinderis has called up Kiwi Sloan Frost to ride the bike. The 40-year-old multiple time NZ Superbike Champ was already here with his son Nixon, who competes in the Oceania Junior Cup. Last minute run-arounds this morning involved getting Frost an M.A. licence for the team to secure him a late entry, which only got finalised an hour before first practice.

727Moto had announced that Broc Parkes would step into the fold after Broc Pearson split with the team a few months ago. The team though are only fielding Jed Metcher this weekend as Parkes felt as though they had not had enough preparation under his belt to race here. They did have some test days leading up to the round but they were plagued by inclement weather, and this led Parkes to pull the pin for this one, but their plan is to have him race the bike in the remaining rounds of the season.

South Australian Daniel Falzon is taking time out to further convalesce after finding some niggling injuries from his crash at The Bend late last year remain unresolved.

Mark Chiodo has also decided not to race this round, as has fellow Victorian privateer Chandler Cooper.

But we do have Broc Pearson back on the grid, the Supersport champ teaming up with DesmoSport Ducati to ride a V4 R. He knows this circuit as good as anyone, and has run high 14s on a Supersport bike here before, so he could be competitive enough to break into the top six. What might hold him back though is a lack of experience on a Superbike on well worn tyres in the latter half of the race.

Tyre longevity will be crucial here for all competitors here this weekend and a major factor that teams will be working on ahead of Sunday’s two 16-lap races. While this would generally involve setting up a bike somewhat long and lazy, so it is more controllable when the grip is gone, without having to lean on the electronics too hard, the tight and technical nature of this track makes that an untenable set-up for quick lap-times. So it really is a fine line of balance they will all tread as they work towards Sunday, where fine and sunny conditions are forecast with temperatures in the high teens.

Robbing riders and teams of some of that cruical set-up time was very light, almost imperceptible, drizzle that started to drift across the circuit after riders had only completed a couple of laps.

Shortly after, the power started to go out in more areas of the circuit, with the media centre then also getting blacked out along with timing. We had it all going on here this morning… With such a relatively small entry lists across some of the main categories, it does make me wonder how bad the power issues would have been if we had fuller grids… The power cut caused the session to be halted for a few minutes as power was restored before pit lane was opened again, by now though the drizzle had got a little heavier, and that was pretty much the session wrecked for all.

Wayne Maxwell had put in a best of 1m14.426 on his fourth lap of the session, which was also his last lap of the session. Likewise few riders managed more than a couple of laps this morning, and no riders went out for the remaining damp 12 minutes or so after the power interruption, thus these times mean absolutely nothing. A wasted morning for all those that had their ducks in a row, but some more breathing time for those still rushing to complete last minute preparations to their machines ahead of the race weekend.

Alpinestars Superbike FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m14.426 237 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR +0.140 234 3 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +0.230 236 4 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.715 233 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.961 230 6 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +1.216 232 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +1.573 233 8 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.581 228 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW S RR +1.911 226 10 Michael JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.930 231 11 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR +2.760 228 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.993 226 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +4.392 228 14 Benjamin LOWE Ducati V4R +4.919 214 15 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR +7.346 215 16 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 +8.427 217 17 Sloan FROST BMW M RR +11.130 207

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 202 2 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 162 3 Bryan STARING Ducati 155 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 136 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 136 6 Josh WATERS BMW 136 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 131 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 131 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 111 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 104 11 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 12 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 56 13 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 14 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 44 15 Lachlan EPIS BMW 42 16 Jed METCHER Yamaha 39 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 32 18 Broc PEARSON Yamaha 31 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 27 20 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 21 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 22 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 23 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 9 25 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 26 Corey FORDE Honda 3

Michelin Supersport FP1

Championship leader John Lytras was quickest out of the blocks this morning in the Michelin sponsored Supersport class with a handy half-a-second over Ty Lynch and Tom Bramich. The pace this morning was low 1m16s, more than a second off the race lap record and 1.5-seconds from the qualifying record set by Cru Halliday back in 1m14.609. 13 riders took to the track for FP1 this morning.

Michelin Supersport FP1 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m16.182 208 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.575 206 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +0.885 209 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.165 208 5 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.475 209 6 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.523 212 7 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.663 206 8 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.416 205 9 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.428 202 10 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.585 207 11 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.657 203 12 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 +4.661 202 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +6.446 202

Michelin Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 117 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 100 3 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 82 4 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 81 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 74 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 72 7 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 8 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 71 9 John QUINN Yamaha 52 10 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 11 Sean CONDON Yamaha 39 12 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 37 13 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 36 14 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 29 15 Noel MAHON Yamaha 28 16 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 27 17 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 24 18 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 19 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 19 20 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 21 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 15 22 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 23 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 24 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8

Dunlop Supersport 300 FP1

Pos Name Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m24.184 158 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.349 158 3 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.778 160 4 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.822 159 5 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.297 158 6 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.492 157 7 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.549 157 8 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.800 158 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.082 156 10 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.094 156 11 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.935 156 12 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki Ninja +3.046 149 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.224 153 14 Kristian O’DONNELL Kawasaki Ninja +3.424 152 15 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.467 157 16 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.512 155 17 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki Ninja +4.283 156 18 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +4.342 153 19 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.415 154 20 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.511 152 21 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +4.638 155 22 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +7.539 149 23 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 -1m24.184 153

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Name Rider Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 184 2 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 158 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 155 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 126 6 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 116 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 94 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 93 9 Liam WATERS Yamaha 90 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 81 11 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 75 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 59 13 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 51 14 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 15 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 41 16 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 17 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 35 18 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 34 19 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 20 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 33 21 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 32 22 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 23 23 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 20 24 Jamie PORT Yamaha 18 25 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 12 26 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 11 27 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m43.767 124 2 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.064 121 3 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 +0.181 126 4 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.216 123 5 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 +1.585 122 6 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.032 124 7 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.496 126 8 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 +2.583 124 9 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 +3.345 120 10 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 +9.110 119 11 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.055 117 12 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 +10.551 120 13 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 +11.680 119 14 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 +15.742 115 15 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 +16.599 116 16 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 +18.812 117 17 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 +20.620 116

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Harrison WATTS 176 2 Hudson THOMPSON 163 3 Cameron RENDE 152 4 Sam DRANE 141 5 Marcus HAMOD 132 6 Ryan LARKIN 132 7 Teerin FLEMING 128 8 Levi RUSSO 122 9 Hunter CORNEY 115 10 Alexander CODEY 93 11 Bodie PAIGE 93 12 William HUNT 89 13 John PELGRAVE 87 14 Abbie CAMERON 57 15 Elijah ANDREW 55 16 James WEAVER 55 17 Toby JAMES 37 18 Lachlan MOODY 37 19 Nixon FROST 36 20 Valentino KNEZOVIC 23

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m25.055 155 2 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.630 154 3 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.263 151 4 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.321 156 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.597 159 6 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.873 154 7 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.053 157 8 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.624 158 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.812 156 10 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.840 156 11 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.043 155 12 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.109 155 13 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.355 148 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.409 156 15 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.999 158 16 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.217 153 17 Casey MIDDLETON Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.598 149 18 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.697 154

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Glenn NELSON 188 2 Cameron DUNKER 178 3 Hayden NELSON 141 4 Henry SNELL 131 5 Liam WATERS 120 6 Sam PEZZETTA 116 7 Jai RUSSO 113 8 Taiyo AKSU 112 9 Brodie GAWITH 82 10 Mitchell SIMPSON 76 11 Marcus HAMOD 70 12 Jonathan NAHLOUS 65 13 Jordan SIMPSON 56 14 Cameron SWAIN 47 15 Clay CLEGG 47 16 Brandon DEMMERY 46 17 Cooper ROWNTREE 44 18 Jayden MARTIN 40 19 Marianos NIKOLIS 39 20 Nate O’NEILL 23 21 Jamie PORT 22 22 Laura BROWN 22 23 Jack FAVELLE 21 24 Lincoln KNIGHT 17 25 Brian KOZAN 1

ASBK Morgan Park Schedule

Friday 5th August 12.20 12.50 Supersport FP2 30 12.55 13.20 Supersport 300 FP2 25 13.25 14.00 Superbike FP2 35 14.05 14.20 bLU cRU FP2 15 14.25 14.45 R3 Cup FP3 20 14.50 15.20 Supersport FP3 30 15.25 15.50 Supersport 300 FP3 25 15.55 16.30 Superbike FP3 35 16.35 16.50 bLU cRU FP3 15 Saturday 6th August 9.00 9.25 Supersport 300 Q1 25 9.30 10.00 Supersport Q1 30 10.05 10.25 R3 Cup Q1 20 10.30 11.10 Superbike Practice 40 11.15 11.35 bLU cRU Q1 20 11.40 12.05 Supersport 300 Q2 25 12.05 12.55 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 55 12.55 13.15 R3 Cup Q2 20 13.20 13.50 Supersport Q2 30 13.55 14.15 bLU cRU Q2 20 14.20 14.50 Supersport 300 R1 10 14.55 15.10 Superbike Q1 15 15.10 15.20 ASBK TV Track Time Media 10 15.20 15.35 Superbike (Top 12) Q2 15 15.40 16.00 bLU cRU R1 6L 16.05 16.25 R3 Cup R1 8L Sunday 7th August 9.00 9.05 bLU cRU WUP 5 9.10 9.15 Supersport WUP 5 9.20 9.25 Supersport 300 WUP 5 9.30 9.40 Superbike WUP 10 9.45 9.50 R3 Cup WUP 5 10.00 10.20 bLU cRU R2 6L 10.25 10.55 Supersport R1 16L 11.00 11.20 Supersport 300 R2 10L 11.25 12.05 Superbike R1 20L 12.15 12.35 R3 Cup R2 8L 12.35 13.30 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 55 mins 13.30 13.50 bLU cRU R3 6L 14.00 14.30 Supersport R2 16L 14.35 14.55 Supersport 300 R3 10L 15.05 15.50 Superbike R2 20L 16.00 16.20 R3 Cup R3 8L ASBK TV Live Stream

