MY25 Royal Enfield Classic 350

Pre-orders open at 1000 today, Wednesday 18th December (AEDT), on a first-in-first-serve basis at www.royalenfield.com.au for the updated 2025 Royal Enfield Classic 350, which comes with a three-year unlimited km warranty, and three-years of roadside assist.

The Classic 350 comes with updated features, and is available in five variants – Heritage Classic, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, and Chrome – in seven colours – Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue, Medallion Bronze, Commando Sand, Gun Grey, Stealth Black, and Emerald.

The first shipments of the Classic 350 pre-order bookings will start arriving in dealerships from January 2025.

Secure your Classic 350 at www.royalenfield.com.au with a refundable $500 deposit and be among the first in the country to ride this iconic motorcycle.

The 2025 Classic 350 traces its bloodline to the 1950 Royal Enfield G2, and this perfectly-proportioned silhouette has been in fashion ever since. In its gleaming new avatar, the Classic continues to represent an era in which motorcycles had impeccable road manners and unforgettable style.

From burnished bronze to desert blue, this thoroughbred motorcycle is now available in seven striking new colourways inspired by its past, present and future.

Terms & Conditions:

*A $500 deposit will secure one of the first Classic 350 units in Australia. This deposit is 100% refundable. Should you not wish to continue with your purchase, the deposit will be transferred back into your nominated bank account.

**The expected date of arrival for the Classic 350 is January 2025. Please note that this arrival date could be extended due to shipping, customs or other factors outside of Royal Enfield Australia’s control.

Overseas model may be shown, and may be fitted with accessories. Please contact your dealership regarding final specifications.