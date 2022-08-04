MotoGP Facts and Stats Update

At the Dutch TT, Francesco Bagnaia won for the seventh time in MotoGP and the third time this season along with Spain and Italy, becoming only the second Ducati rider to win in Assen in MotoGP along with Casey Stoner in 2008, also from pole position.

This is Bagnaia’s seventh win with Ducati and he is now tied with Loris Capirossi in third place on the list of the most successful Ducati riders behind Casey Stoner (23) and Andrea Dovizioso (14).

With Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, this is the 17th successive MotoGP race with at least one Ducati on the podium (since Aragon last year), equalling the record for Bologna factory set from Turkey/2007 to Qatar/2008.

The win for Bagnaia at the Dutch TT is the 199th podium for Ducati in the premier class. With Marco Bezzecchi P2, the Italian factory has now reached the milestone of 200 premier class podiums. The record in the class is held by Honda with 856.

In addition, Bagnaia gave Italy their 700th premier class podium (they also reached 701 with Marco Bezzecchi). Italy leads the way ahead of Spain on 526 premier class podiums.

Rookie Bezzecchi finished second at the Dutch TT for his maiden premier class podium, becoming the 46th different Italian rider to stand on the podium in the class.

At the Dutch TT, Maverick Viñales finished third for his first podium since he joined Aprilia and his first podium in MotoGP since the Dutch TT last year, almost one year ago.

With Bezzecchi and Viñales, there have been 13 different riders who have stood on the podium in MotoGP so far this season, two less than in 2020 and in 2021; 15 being the highest number of podium finishers in a single premier class season since 1977 when there were also 15 podium finishers (premier class record: 21 in 1969).

With Bagnaia (Ducati), Bezzecchi (Ducati), Viñales (Aprilia) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), this is the first premier class top four without a single Japanese manufacturer since the 1972 Nations GP in Imola (50 years ago) with Giacomo Agostini (MV Agusta), Alberto Pagani (MV Agusta), Bruno Spaggiari (Ducati) and Paul Smart (Ducati).

With Fabio Quartararo crashing out in Assen, only one rider has scored points in all the 11 MotoGP races so far this season: Aleix Espargaro.

Joan Mir finished eighth as the top Suzuki rider and first rider on a Japanese bike, which is the first time there is no bike from a Japanese manufacturer within the top seven in a premier class race since Opatija in 1969.

Andrea Dovizioso finished 16th in Assen as the top (and only) Yamaha rider, which is the first time there is no Yamaha in the points of a premier class race since the 1994 German GP.

Since the opening race of the year in Qatar, except Quartararo Portugal/P1-Spain/P2 and Catalunya/P1- Germany/P1, all winners failed to finish within the top ten in the following race. For the first time this season, Quartararo joined this club: P1 at the Sachsenring to crashing out in Assen.