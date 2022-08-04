MotoGP 2022 – Round 12 – Silverstone
Monster Energy British Grand Prix
MotoGP Facts and Stats Update
At the Dutch TT, Francesco Bagnaia won for the seventh time in MotoGP and the third time this season along with Spain and Italy, becoming only the second Ducati rider to win in Assen in MotoGP along with Casey Stoner in 2008, also from pole position.
This is Bagnaia’s seventh win with Ducati and he is now tied with Loris Capirossi in third place on the list of the most successful Ducati riders behind Casey Stoner (23) and Andrea Dovizioso (14).
With Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, this is the 17th successive MotoGP race with at least one Ducati on the podium (since Aragon last year), equalling the record for Bologna factory set from Turkey/2007 to Qatar/2008.
The win for Bagnaia at the Dutch TT is the 199th podium for Ducati in the premier class. With Marco Bezzecchi P2, the Italian factory has now reached the milestone of 200 premier class podiums. The record in the class is held by Honda with 856.
In addition, Bagnaia gave Italy their 700th premier class podium (they also reached 701 with Marco Bezzecchi). Italy leads the way ahead of Spain on 526 premier class podiums.
Rookie Bezzecchi finished second at the Dutch TT for his maiden premier class podium, becoming the 46th different Italian rider to stand on the podium in the class.
At the Dutch TT, Maverick Viñales finished third for his first podium since he joined Aprilia and his first podium in MotoGP since the Dutch TT last year, almost one year ago.
With Bezzecchi and Viñales, there have been 13 different riders who have stood on the podium in MotoGP so far this season, two less than in 2020 and in 2021; 15 being the highest number of podium finishers in a single premier class season since 1977 when there were also 15 podium finishers (premier class record: 21 in 1969).
With Bagnaia (Ducati), Bezzecchi (Ducati), Viñales (Aprilia) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), this is the first premier class top four without a single Japanese manufacturer since the 1972 Nations GP in Imola (50 years ago) with Giacomo Agostini (MV Agusta), Alberto Pagani (MV Agusta), Bruno Spaggiari (Ducati) and Paul Smart (Ducati).
With Fabio Quartararo crashing out in Assen, only one rider has scored points in all the 11 MotoGP races so far this season: Aleix Espargaro.
Joan Mir finished eighth as the top Suzuki rider and first rider on a Japanese bike, which is the first time there is no bike from a Japanese manufacturer within the top seven in a premier class race since Opatija in 1969.
Andrea Dovizioso finished 16th in Assen as the top (and only) Yamaha rider, which is the first time there is no Yamaha in the points of a premier class race since the 1994 German GP.
Since the opening race of the year in Qatar, except Quartararo Portugal/P1-Spain/P2 and Catalunya/P1- Germany/P1, all winners failed to finish within the top ten in the following race. For the first time this season, Quartararo joined this club: P1 at the Sachsenring to crashing out in Assen.
The only one of the five MotoGP rookies this year to have previously won at the British GP at Silverstone in any of the smaller classes is Remy Gardner in 2021 in Moto2 ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, who is the only other rookie who has previously stood on the podium at the track.
Record-breaking MotoGP race in Assen
At the Dutch TT, Alex Rins finished P10 just 8.596 seconds behind winner Francesco Bagnaia, which is the third- closest top 10 of all-time in a full-length premier class Grand Prix.
All of them have occurred since 2018.
|Year
|Circuit
|Race winner
|Time covering top 10 (sec)
|1
|2021
|Lusail/2
|Fabio Quartararo
|5.382
|2
|2018
|Brno
|Andrea Dovizioso
|8.326
|3
|2022
|Assen
|Francesco Bagnaia
|8.596
|4
|2021
|Lusail/1
|Maverick Viñales
|9.288
|5
|2020
|Aragon/1
|Alex Rins
|9.617
|6
|2019
|Lusail
|Andrea Dovizioso
|9.636
|7
|2018
|Buriram
|Marc Marquez
|11.077
|8
|2021
|Jerez
|Jack Miller
|11.776
|9
|2022
|Mugello
|Francesco Bagnaia
|11.800
|10
|2020
|Misano/1
|Franco Morbidelli
|12.030
Motorcycle Grand Prix racing at Silverstone
This is the 12th time that Silverstone has hosted a Grand Prix since the World Championship returned to the circuit in 2010 after a gap of 23 years. The first Grand Prix held at Silverstone in 1977 was also the first motorcycle Grand Prix to be held on the British mainland. Prior to 1977 the British round of the World Championship had been held since 1949 on the 60.72 km long Isle of Man TT circuit. The move from the Isle of Man was made mainly for reasons of rider safety.
The winners at that first Grand Prix at Silverstone in 1977 were: 500cc – Pat Hennen (Suzuki), 350cc & 250cc – Kork Ballington (Yamaha), 125cc – Pierluigi Conforti (Morbidelli). The original circuit layout used for the Grand Prix from 1977 to 1986 was 4.71 km long and the fastest lap in a race at the circuit during this time was set by Kenny Roberts riding a Yamaha in 1983 at an average speed of 192.2 km/h.
The British GP was held for ten successive years at the Silverstone circuit, before the event moved to Donington Park in 1987. The British GP returned to Silverstone in 2010 with a revised circuit layout measuring 5.9 km, but there was no racing in 2018 due to track conditions nor in 2020 due to the pandemic.
|Silverstone: Most Successful Riders
|Angel Nieto – 6 (6 x 125 cc)
|Kork Ballington – 6 (3 x 350 cc, 3 x 250 cc)
|Anton Mang – 5 (2 x 350 cc, 3 x 250 cc)
|Jorge Lorenzo – 3 (3 x MotoGP)
|Kenny Roberts – 3 (3 x 500 cc)
|Silverstone: Solo Motorcycle Races
|MotoGP – 10
|500 cc – 10
|350 cc – 6
|Moto2 – 10
|250 cc – 10
|Moto3 – 8
|125 cc – 12
|80 cc – 1
|Silverstone: Premier Class Wins
|Yamaha – 8
|Suzuki – 6
|Honda – 5
|Ducati – 1
The only four riders who have had more than a single win at Silverstone since GP racing returned to the circuit in 2010 are Jorge Lorenzo (in MotoGP in 2010, 2012 and 2013), Marc Marquez (in 125cc in 2010 and MotoGP in 2014), Alex Rins (in Moto3 in 2014 and MotoGP in 2019) and Maverick Viñales (in Moto3 in 2012 and MotoGP in 2016).
Yamaha’s last premier class win at Silverstone: Fabio Quartararo (2021). Yamaha is the most successful manufacturer with eight wins, including five in MotoGP: three with Jorge Lorenzo (2010, 2012 and 2013), one with Valentino Rossi (2015) and one with Fabio Quartararo (2021).
Suzuki’s last premier class win at Silverstone: Alex Rins (2019). Suzuki have six premier class wins at the track. In 2016, Maverick Viñales gave Suzuki their first MotoGP win since Le Mans in 2007 when Chris Vermeulen won the French GP in wet conditions. This was also the first podium at Silverstone in the MotoGP era for Suzuki and the first win for Suzuki at Silverstone since Franco Uncini won the 500cc race at the British GP in 1982.
Honda’s last premier class win at Silverstone: Marc Marquez in 2014 from pole. Honda have had five wins in the class at Silverstone including two in MotoGP since 2010 with Casey Stoner (2011) and Marc Marquez (2014). Last year, Pol Espargaro was the top Honda in P5 after qualifying on pole for the first time with Honda.
Ducati have had one premier class win at Silverstone: in 2017 with Andrea Dovizioso. The only other podium finishes for Ducati at Silverstone were in 2015 with a second place for Danilo Petrucci and third for Dovizioso.
At the 2021 British GP, Aleix Espargaro finished third, giving Aprilia their first podium since the introduction of MotoGP in 2002 and their first in the premier class since Jeremy McWilliams at the 2000 British GP held at Donington Park. Since Espargaro’s podium last year, Aprilia riders have taken six podiums (including a win).
KTM’s best MotoGP result at the British GP: Brad Binder, sixth in 2021.
With Yamaha, Suzuki, Aprilia, Ducati, Honda and KTM within the top six at the 2021 British GP, it was the first time there were six different manufacturers in the top six of a premier class race since the Yugoslavian GP back in 1972. This also happened at the Portuguese GP earlier in 2022.
The pole for Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) in 2018 at the British GP was the first for a non-Honda rider since he was on pole in 2010 with Yamaha. In 2019 and 2021, Honda was on pole with Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro.
Cal Crutchlow’s second place in 2016 was the first podium in the premier class at Silverstone for a British rider since Ron Haslam, third in 500cc in 1984. Before Crutchlow’s second place, the last British rider to be on the podium in the premier class at the British GP was Jeremy McWilliams third in 500cc at Donington Park in 2000.
Three British riders have won a solo GP race at Silverstone: Danny Kent (Moto3 – 2015), Scott Redding (Moto2 – 2013) and Ian McConnachie (80cc – 1986). Only three British riders have started from pole at Silverstone, across all solo GP classes: Barry Sheene (500cc – 1977), Sam Lowes (Moto2 – 2015 and 2016) and Cal Crutchlow (MotoGP – 2016).
Stats by Dr. Thomas Morsellino
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|QUARTARARO Fabio
|FRA
|172
|2
|ESPARGARO Aleix
|SPA
|151
|3
|ZARCO Johann
|FRA
|114
|4
|BAGNAIA Francesco
|ITA
|106
|5
|BASTIANINI Enea
|ITA
|105
|6
|BINDER Brad
|RSA
|93
|7
|MILLER Jack
|AUS
|91
|8
|MIR Joan
|SPA
|77
|9
|RINS Alex
|SPA
|75
|10
|OLIVEIRA Miguel
|POR
|71
|11
|MARTIN Jorge
|SPA
|70
|12
|VIÑALES Maverick
|SPA
|62
|13
|MARQUEZ Marc
|SPA
|60
|14
|BEZZECCHI Marco
|ITA
|55
|15
|MARINI Luca
|ITA
|52
|16
|NAKAGAMI Takaaki
|JPN
|42
|17
|ESPARGARO Pol
|SPA
|40
|18
|MARQUEZ Alex
|SPA
|27
|19
|MORBIDELLI Franco
|ITA
|25
|20
|DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio
|ITA
|18
|21
|BINDER Darryn
|RSA
|10
|22
|DOVIZIOSO Andrea
|ITA
|10
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|146
|2
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|146
|3
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|145
|4
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|116
|5
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|104
|6
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|97
|7
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|88
|8
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|76
|9
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|75
|10
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|69
|11
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|62
|12
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|55
|13
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|51
|14
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|45
|15
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|40
|16
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|39
|17
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|37
|18
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|35
|19
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|33
|20
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|16
|21
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|14
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|10
Moto3
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|182
|2
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|179
|3
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|115
|4
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|113
|5
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|107
|6
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|98
|7
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|94
|8
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|77
|9
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|64
|10
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|57
|11
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|52
|12
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|51
|13
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|48
|14
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|44
|15
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|34
|16
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|33
|17
|MUÑOZ David
|SPA
|32
|18
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|28
|19
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|24
|20
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|23
|21
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|22
|22
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|18
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|07 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|21 August
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|04 September
|San Marino
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|18 September
|Aragón
|MotorLand Aragón
|25 September
|Japan
|Twin Ring Motegi
|02 October
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|16 October
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|23 October
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|06 November
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo
Monster Energy British Grand Prix Schedule
Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1800
|Moto3
|FP1
|1855
|MotoGP
|FP1
|1955
|Moto2
|FP1
|2215
|Moto3
|FP2
|2310
|MotoGP
|FP2
|0010 (Sat)
|Moto2
|FP2
Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1800
|Moto3
|FP3
|1855
|MotoGP
|FP3
|1955
|Moto2
|FP3
|2135
|Moto3
|Q1
|2200
|Moto3
|Q2
|2230
|MotoGP
|FP4
|2310
|MotoGP
|Q1
|2335
|MotoGP
|Q2
|0010 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q1
|0035 (Sun)
|Moto2
|Q2
Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1820
|Moto3
|WUP
|1840
|MotoGP
|WUP
|1910
|Moto2
|WUP
|2020
|Moto3
|Race
|2200
|MotoGP
|Race
|2330
|Moto2
|Race