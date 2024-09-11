EK Chains SRX2 Series

When you’re out there living the two-wheeled dream, whether it’s blasting through the suburbs or clocking up the km’s on long-distance rides, you need a chain that’s going to have your back. Enter the EK Chains SRX2 series, a chain that brings high performance to the everyday rider without burning a hole in your wallet.

This is the gear for those of us who demand quality and reliability but don’t necessarily need a chain that’s spec’d out for MotoGP. What makes the SRX2 series stand out is its balance of strength, durability, and affordability.

Visit EK Chains Australia (link) to learn more and pick up your next SRX2 series chain today.

Designed with sport and touring bikes in mind, it packs serious performance into an impressively lightweight design. We’re talking a chain that can handle the grunt of mid to high-performance machines, everything from the nimble 600s to the torque-heavy motorcycles, with tensile strengths up to 8,800 lbs. Whether you’re weaving through city traffic or laying down rubber on your favourite twisties, the SRX2 is engineered to handle the ride.

The heart of the SRX2’s success lies in EK’s Quadra-X Ring technology. These rings help lock in lubrication and reduce friction by 40% over a normal O-Ring chain, which is a massive win for long-term endurance. Aussie conditions are notoriously tough on chains, with all the dust, grit, and weather extremes. The SRX2 doesn’t just survive those conditions—it thrives in them.

Style-wise, the SRX2 doesn’t disappoint either. With a variety of colour options available, from understated black/black to flashy gold, you can match your bike’s look without compromising on performance.

At the end of the day, the EK Chains SRX2 series is all about getting the job done—whether you’re commuting, touring, or tearing it up on the weekend. It delivers rock-solid performance at a price that makes sense for the everyday rider. So if you’re in the market for a chain that’s high on quality and easy on the budget, the SRX2 series is the perfect fit. Because no matter where the road takes you, you deserve a chain that’s built to last.

