Pro Honda Oils

Honda Australia are proudly introducing a bold new brand identity in Pro Honda Oils and Chemicals, with its commitment to professional-grade genuine quality and unmatched performance.

Trusted by professionals and designed for a wide range of Honda product, Pro Honda oils & chemicals empowers owners to get the most out of all Honda Motorcycles and Power Products.

Pro Honda range of genuine oils and chemicals meet the highest quality standards and guarantee maximum effectiveness and longevity, allowing users to enjoy the reliability of their Honda product throughout its life on the road, land or sea.

Pro Honda oils and chemicals have been developed specifically for Honda engines and transmissions, optimising performance by reducing friction, which guarantees the engine runs smoothly and improves fuel efficiency. The fluids also provide optimal protection against corrosion and sludge deposits, helping keep the engine clean on the inside. All of this improves the general protection of the motor, ultimately extending its lifespan.

Honda has introduced a new line of Pro Honda cleaning products tailored for the Australian market. These products are designed to effectively remove heavy dirt and mud, restoring shine and enhancing the colour of your Honda equipment to keep it looking as pristine as the day you purchased it. These products are part of Honda’s commitment to providing high-quality maintenance solutions that help keep your Honda products looking their best.

New, contemporary packaging for the Pro Honda oils, chemicals will help customers find the right product for their Honda immediately. The composition of the products remains unchanged, while the new branding design reflects the deeper philosophy and core values of Honda even better than before.

The fresh line of Pro Honda items offered show a distinctive packaging line to reinforces Honda’s reputation as a brand that stands out for its quality and attention to detail. The distinctive labels are a convenient visual guide for Honda enthusiasts, allowing them to effortlessly find the right products for their needs.

Customers can visit their local Honda dealers to learn more, purchase Pro Honda products and to experience the difference that Pro Honda Oils can make for their Honda.

For more information and to view the new range visit: prohondaoils.com.au