Coracoid fracture leaves Marc Marquez in recovery for two GPs

Marc Marquez has been diagnosed with a fracture at the base of the coracoid process and a ligament injury to his right shoulder following medical examinations at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, Spain.

Clinical and radiological assessments confirmed no connection with previous injuries and no significant bone displacement.

The medical team, led by Dr. Samuel Antuña and Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, has recommended a conservative treatment plan, involving rest and immobilisation of the shoulder until the fracture fully heals and clinical consolidation is achieved.

As a result, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider has been ruled out of the upcoming Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix.

Marquez will undergo weekly medical evaluations, with his recovery progress determining the timeframe for a return to racing.

Marc Márquez (Ducati Lenovo Team #93)

“Fortunately, the injury isn’t serious, but it’s important to respect the recovery timeline. My goal is to be back before the end of the season, but without rushing things beyond the doctors’ recommendations. Both my personal and the team’s main goals have been achieved, so now the priority is to recover properly and get back to 100%.”

The injury brings an abrupt pause to the newly crowned 2025 MotoGP World Champion’s campaign and ends his run of consecutive race starts. With several rounds still remaining on the calendar, Ducati Lenovo Team will now focus on maintaining their momentum in the Teams’ and Constructors’ Championships, while Marquez aims for a full recovery and potential return before the end of the season.

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 362 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 254 5 P. Acosta 215 6 F. Morbidelli 207 7 F. Di Giannantonio 191 8 F. Aldeguer 181 9 F. Quartararo 158 10 J. Zarco 128 11 B. Binder 118 12 R. Fernandez 112 13 L. Marini 108 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 77 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 60 19 A. Rins 51 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 32 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 6 27 A. Espargaro 0

Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 Duc 646 2 Apr 308 3 KTM 280 4 Hon 236 5 Yam 190

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 819 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 543 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 398 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 333 5 Aprilia Racing 296 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 209 7 Honda HRC Castrol 185 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 182 9 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 10 LCR Honda 134 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 95

