Coracoid fracture leaves Marc Marquez in recovery for two GPs
Marc Marquez has been diagnosed with a fracture at the base of the coracoid process and a ligament injury to his right shoulder following medical examinations at the Ruber Internacional Hospital in Madrid, Spain.
Clinical and radiological assessments confirmed no connection with previous injuries and no significant bone displacement.
The medical team, led by Dr. Samuel Antuña and Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, has recommended a conservative treatment plan, involving rest and immobilisation of the shoulder until the fracture fully heals and clinical consolidation is achieved.
As a result, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider has been ruled out of the upcoming Australian and Malaysian Grands Prix.
Marquez will undergo weekly medical evaluations, with his recovery progress determining the timeframe for a return to racing.
Marc Márquez (Ducati Lenovo Team #93)
“Fortunately, the injury isn’t serious, but it’s important to respect the recovery timeline. My goal is to be back before the end of the season, but without rushing things beyond the doctors’ recommendations. Both my personal and the team’s main goals have been achieved, so now the priority is to recover properly and get back to 100%.”
The injury brings an abrupt pause to the newly crowned 2025 MotoGP World Champion’s campaign and ends his run of consecutive race starts. With several rounds still remaining on the calendar, Ducati Lenovo Team will now focus on maintaining their momentum in the Teams’ and Constructors’ Championships, while Marquez aims for a full recovery and potential return before the end of the season.
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
545
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
362
|
3
|
F. Bagnaia
|
274
|
4
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
254
|
5
|
P. Acosta
|
215
|
6
|
F. Morbidelli
|
207
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
191
|
8
|
F. Aldeguer
|
181
|
9
|
F. Quartararo
|
158
|
10
|
J. Zarco
|
128
|
11
|
B. Binder
|
118
|
12
|
R. Fernandez
|
112
|
13
|
L. Marini
|
108
|
14
|
E. Bastianini
|
89
|
15
|
J. Mir
|
77
|
16
|
M. Viñales
|
72
|
17
|
A. Ogura
|
70
|
18
|
J. Miller
|
60
|
19
|
A. Rins
|
51
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
34
|
21
|
M. Oliveira
|
32
|
22
|
P. Espargaro
|
16
|
23
|
T. Nakagami
|
10
|
24
|
L. Savadori
|
8
|
25
|
A. Fernandez
|
8
|
26
|
S. Chantra
|
6
|
27
|
A. Espargaro
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
1
|
Duc
|
646
|
2
|
Apr
|
308
|
3
|
KTM
|
280
|
4
|
Hon
|
236
|
5
|
Yam
|
190
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
819
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
543
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
398
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
333
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
296
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
209
|
7
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
185
|
8
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
182
|
9
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
177
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
134
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
95
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia