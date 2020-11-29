2021 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

The FIM Asia Road Racing Championship has released a provisional calendar for the 2021 season comprising of six rounds.

In a cautious move to give plenty of buffer for any lingering pandemic-related travel restrictions, the 2021 season will start late, beginning only in June.

The Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia is expected to host the first two season openers with Round 1 taking place from June 4 to 6, followed quickly by Round 2 from June 11 to 13, 2021.

The circus will then travel to the Zhuhai International Circuit in China for Round 3 from July 30 to August 1 followed by the fourth leg at The Bend Motorsport Park in Australia from September 23 to 26.

Two more consecutive rounds at the Chang International Circuit in Thailand will wrap up the season with Round 5 scheduled from November 19 to 21 followed by the season finale from November 26 to 28, 2021.

Ron Hogg – Director Two Wheels Motor Racing

“2020 has been a challenging year for all sporting events. As the promoters of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship, we are grateful to all the racing teams and our corporate partners for their kind understanding and support. While the calendar is still subject to more changes, we are really looking forward to a great comeback season in 2021.”