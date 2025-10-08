Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures

2025 First nine months – Q1/2/3

January 1 through September 30, 2025

Across all categories, 63,988 motorcycles were sold in the first nine months of 2025, representing a 2.2 per cent decrease compared with the same period last year.

Off-highway vehicles (ATV/SSV/SxS) declined by 4.3 per cent year-to-date, representing 15.3 per cent of total sales.

Off-road bikes eased by 0.7 per cent and accounted for 41.2 per cent of sales.

Road bike sales were down 3.8 per cent, making up 37.8 per cent of the market.

Sales of scooters rose 4.6 per cent to the end of September, compared to 2024, representing 5.7 per cent of all motorcycle sales.

Segment 2025 First 3/4 2024 First 3/4 Change OHV 9828 10,272 -4.3% Off-Road 26,340 26,521 -0.7% Road 24,182 25,127 -3.8% Scooter 3638 3479 +4.6% Total 63,988 65,399 -2.2%

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately, these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically, we could see brand-by-brand and model-by-model performances. Still, the FCAI-aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data, which is why, of late, you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au.

New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis, but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It is worth noting that some brands are not included in the official audit figures for motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and participate in the FCAI appears to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only minimal data, seemingly to avoid revealing any market intelligence to brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group, such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, MV Agusta, Segway and Rieju, are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 63,988 total sales in the Australian market from the FCAI figures during the first three quarters of 2025, excluding sales from non-FCAI-aligned brands, the actual figure is likely to be well in excess of 80,000 units.