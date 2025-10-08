QuadLock USB Waterproof Wireless Charging Head

Built for riders who take on every adventure, this new IP67 waterproof charging solution delivers from QuadLock offers up to 15W fast charging, ensuring your phone stays powered no matter the conditions, from downpours and muddy trails to long road trips.

With a slimmer, less bulky design, it integrates seamlessly onto your bike for a clean and functional setup. Whether you’re navigating trails or commuting through the city, you can rely on Quad Lock’s new Waterproof Wireless Charging Head to keep your device charged and secure.

Key Features:

IP67 waterproof: safe through rain, mud, and heavy washes

Up to 15W fast charging: recharge while you ride

Slim, low-profile design: sits neatly on your bike

12V to USB Smart Adaptor available: for easy connection if your bike doesn’t have a USB port

Head to the QuadLock website or your local stockist today to grab one.