ASBK 2025
Round Two – SMP – ShopYamaha R3 Cup
ShopYamaha R3 Cup Qualifying Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Lap
|
Speed
|
1
|
H. Thompson
|
Yam
|
1m43.369
|
184
|
2
|
V. Knezovic
|
Yam
|
1m43.956
|
186
|
3
|
J. Simpson
|
Yam
|
1m43.998
|
188
|
4
|
M. Simpson
|
Yam
|
1m44.615
|
187
|
5
|
N. Lazos
|
Yam
|
1m45.021
|
189
|
6
|
W. Hunt
|
Yam
|
1m45.859
|
181
|
7
|
S. Dellow
|
Yam
|
1m46.431
|
185
|
8
|
P. O’Brien
|
Yam
|
1m46.489
|
181
|
9
|
L. Knight
|
Yam
|
1m46.558
|
184
|
10
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
1m46.803
|
180
|
11
|
J. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
1m46.812
|
182
|
12
|
M. Ritter
|
Yam
|
1m47.077
|
185
|
13
|
M. Cartwright
|
Yam
|
1m47.258
|
180
|
14
|
N. Frost
|
Yam
|
1m48.263
|
184
|
15
|
T. Zhao
|
Yam
|
1m48.407
|
184
|
16
|
Z. Russo
|
Yam
|
1m48.820
|
183
|
17
|
E. Dellow
|
Yam
|
1m48.897
|
180
|
18
|
F. Jacobs
|
Yam
|
1m48.952
|
185
|
19
|
H. Air
|
Yam
|
1m49.419
|
185
|
20
|
Z. Beckinsale
|
Yam
|
1m50.799
|
179
|
21
|
A. Wu
|
Yam
|
1m53.112
|
182
|
22
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
1m55.561
|
173
ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race One
Mitch Simpson, Hudson Thompson, Nikolas Lazos, Jordy Simpson and Seth Dellow made up the leading group early on in the opening ShopYamaha R3 Cup race of season 2025 at SMP on Saturday evening.
Nikolas Lazos, though was deemed to have jumped the start thus would have a jump-start penalty added to his race time the conclusion of proceedings. Mitch Cartwright and Flynn Jacobs also judged to have jumped early.
Hudson Thompson and Mitch Simpson then made a small break before Thompson went down at turn two on lap three after leaning on Simpson as they entered the corner. Thompson rejoined the race outside the top 20 as the Simpson brothers took charge at the front of the race.
Hudson Thompson then went down heavily at turn nine on lap six which brought out the red flag.
Mitch Simpson the winner ahead of Jordy Simpson while Seth Dellow was promoted month onto the podium after the ten-second penalty was applied to Nikolas Lazos for jumping the start.
ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Simpson
|
Yam
|
8m57.918
|
2
|
J. Simpson
|
Yam
|
+0.292
|
3
|
J. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
+6.548
|
4
|
S. Dellow
|
Yam
|
+6.604
|
5
|
N. Frost
|
Yam
|
+10.475
|
6
|
N. Lazos
|
Yam
|
+10.484
|
7
|
P. O’Brien
|
Yam
|
+10.551
|
8
|
M. Ritter
|
Yam
|
+14.685
|
9
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
+14.717
|
10
|
W. Hunt
|
Yam
|
+15.199
|
11
|
L. Knight
|
Yam
|
+22.515
|
12
|
O. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+22.619
|
13
|
E. Dellow
|
Yam
|
+22.973
|
14
|
T. Zhao
|
Yam
|
+27.607
|
15
|
F. Jacobs
|
Yam
|
+32.829
|
16
|
A. Wu
|
Yam
|
+32.293
|
17
|
Z. Russo
|
Yam
|
+35.963
|
18
|
Z. Beckinsale
|
Yam
|
+38.787
|
19
|
M. Cartwright
|
Yam
|
+42.288
|
20
|
V. Knezovic
|
Yam
|
+50.410
|
21
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
+1m25.444
|
NC
|
H. Air
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
DSQ
|
H. Thompson
|
Yam
|
/
ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race Two
The Simpson brothers got away well and soon sneaked away to an early lead over William Hunt. Further back, Seth Dellow was in fourth early on but had John Pelgrave, Nikolas Lazos and Phoenix O’Brien in close company.
The Simpson brothers then went on to romp away from the field. By the last lap board they have 12-seconds over third placed Seth Dellow, who had around a dozen riders right on his tail over the course of the final lap.
Mitch Simpson the victor over Jordy by quarter of a second.
Oscar Lewis pipped Seth Dellow for the final step on the rostrum at the line. Matthew Ritter was right with them to take fifth by a nose over William Hunt and Nikolas Lazos.
Mitch Simpson, the round winner and early championship leader with 50 points, ten points clear of Jordy. Seth Dellow third for the round on 34-points.
ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Simpson
|
Yam
|
10m42.494
|
2
|
J. Simpson
|
Yam
|
+0.282
|
3
|
O. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+15.014
|
4
|
S. Dellow
|
Yam
|
+15.027
|
5
|
M. Ritter
|
Yam
|
+15.105
|
6
|
W. Hunt
|
Yam
|
+15.168
|
7
|
N. Lazos
|
Yam
|
+15.265
|
8
|
J. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
+15.510
|
9
|
P. O’Brien
|
Yam
|
+15.649
|
10
|
N. Frost
|
Yam
|
+15.904
|
11
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
+16.227
|
12
|
E. Dellow
|
Yam
|
+16.471
|
13
|
L. Knight
|
Yam
|
+16.933
|
14
|
M. Cartwright
|
Yam
|
+26.636
|
15
|
F. Jacobs
|
Yam
|
+30.770
|
16
|
T. Zhao
|
Yam
|
+33.049
|
17
|
Z. Russo
|
Yam
|
+34.706
|
18
|
A. Wu
|
Yam
|
+34.935
|
19
|
Z. Beckinsale
|
Yam
|
+44.874
|
20
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
+2m03.162
ShopYamaha R3 CupPoints
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
R1
|
R2
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Simpson
|
Yam
|
25
|
25
|
50
|
2
|
J. Simpson
|
Yam
|
20
|
20
|
40
|
3
|
S. Dellow
|
Yam
|
17
|
17
|
34
|
4
|
J. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
18
|
13
|
31
|
5
|
M. Ritter
|
Yam
|
13
|
16
|
29
|
6
|
N. Lazos
|
Yam
|
15
|
14
|
29
|
7
|
O. Lewis
|
Yam
|
9
|
18
|
27
|
8
|
N. Frost
|
Yam
|
16
|
11
|
27
|
9
|
W. Hunt
|
Yam
|
11
|
15
|
26
|
10
|
P. O’Brien
|
Yam
|
14
|
12
|
26
|
11
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
12
|
10
|
22
|
12
|
L. Knight
|
Yam
|
10
|
8
|
18
|
13
|
E. Dellow
|
Yam
|
8
|
9
|
17
|
14
|
F. Jacobs
|
Yam
|
6
|
6
|
12
|
15
|
T. Zhao
|
Yam
|
7
|
5
|
12
|
16
|
M. Cartwright
|
Yam
|
2
|
7
|
9
|
17
|
Z. Russo
|
Yam
|
4
|
4
|
8
|
18
|
A. Wu
|
Yam
|
5
|
3
|
8
|
19
|
Z. Beckinsale
|
Yam
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
20
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
1
|
1
|
21
|
V. Knezovic
|
Yam
|
1
|
1
2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|2
|Sydney Motorsport Park, NSW
|Mar 28-29
|3
|Queensland Raceway, QLD
|May 2-4
|4
|Morgan Park Raceway, QLD
|Jun 13-15
|5
|Queensland Raceway, QLD (Superbike Only)
|Aug 8-10
|6
|Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC
|Sept 6-7
|7
|One Raceway, NSW
|Oct 3-5
|8
|The Bend, SA
|Nov 7-9