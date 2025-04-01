ASBK 2025

Round Two – SMP – ShopYamaha R3 Cup

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Lap Speed 1 H. Thompson Yam 1m43.369 184 2 V. Knezovic Yam 1m43.956 186 3 J. Simpson Yam 1m43.998 188 4 M. Simpson Yam 1m44.615 187 5 N. Lazos Yam 1m45.021 189 6 W. Hunt Yam 1m45.859 181 7 S. Dellow Yam 1m46.431 185 8 P. O’Brien Yam 1m46.489 181 9 L. Knight Yam 1m46.558 184 10 R. McAdam Yam 1m46.803 180 11 J. Pelgrave Yam 1m46.812 182 12 M. Ritter Yam 1m47.077 185 13 M. Cartwright Yam 1m47.258 180 14 N. Frost Yam 1m48.263 184 15 T. Zhao Yam 1m48.407 184 16 Z. Russo Yam 1m48.820 183 17 E. Dellow Yam 1m48.897 180 18 F. Jacobs Yam 1m48.952 185 19 H. Air Yam 1m49.419 185 20 Z. Beckinsale Yam 1m50.799 179 21 A. Wu Yam 1m53.112 182 22 A. Jordan Yam 1m55.561 173

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race One

Mitch Simpson, Hudson Thompson, Nikolas Lazos, Jordy Simpson and Seth Dellow made up the leading group early on in the opening ShopYamaha R3 Cup race of season 2025 at SMP on Saturday evening.

Nikolas Lazos, though was deemed to have jumped the start thus would have a jump-start penalty added to his race time the conclusion of proceedings. Mitch Cartwright and Flynn Jacobs also judged to have jumped early.

Hudson Thompson and Mitch Simpson then made a small break before Thompson went down at turn two on lap three after leaning on Simpson as they entered the corner. Thompson rejoined the race outside the top 20 as the Simpson brothers took charge at the front of the race.

Hudson Thompson then went down heavily at turn nine on lap six which brought out the red flag.

Mitch Simpson the winner ahead of Jordy Simpson while Seth Dellow was promoted month onto the podium after the ten-second penalty was applied to Nikolas Lazos for jumping the start.

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Simpson Yam 8m57.918 2 J. Simpson Yam +0.292 3 J. Pelgrave Yam +6.548 4 S. Dellow Yam +6.604 5 N. Frost Yam +10.475 6 N. Lazos Yam +10.484 7 P. O’Brien Yam +10.551 8 M. Ritter Yam +14.685 9 R. McAdam Yam +14.717 10 W. Hunt Yam +15.199 11 L. Knight Yam +22.515 12 O. Lewis Yam +22.619 13 E. Dellow Yam +22.973 14 T. Zhao Yam +27.607 15 F. Jacobs Yam +32.829 16 A. Wu Yam +32.293 17 Z. Russo Yam +35.963 18 Z. Beckinsale Yam +38.787 19 M. Cartwright Yam +42.288 20 V. Knezovic Yam +50.410 21 A. Jordan Yam +1m25.444 NC H. Air Yam +1 Lap DSQ H. Thompson Yam /

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race Two

The Simpson brothers got away well and soon sneaked away to an early lead over William Hunt. Further back, Seth Dellow was in fourth early on but had John Pelgrave, Nikolas Lazos and Phoenix O’Brien in close company.

The Simpson brothers then went on to romp away from the field. By the last lap board they have 12-seconds over third placed Seth Dellow, who had around a dozen riders right on his tail over the course of the final lap.

Mitch Simpson the victor over Jordy by quarter of a second.

Oscar Lewis pipped Seth Dellow for the final step on the rostrum at the line. Matthew Ritter was right with them to take fifth by a nose over William Hunt and Nikolas Lazos.

Mitch Simpson, the round winner and early championship leader with 50 points, ten points clear of Jordy. Seth Dellow third for the round on 34-points.

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Simpson Yam 10m42.494 2 J. Simpson Yam +0.282 3 O. Lewis Yam +15.014 4 S. Dellow Yam +15.027 5 M. Ritter Yam +15.105 6 W. Hunt Yam +15.168 7 N. Lazos Yam +15.265 8 J. Pelgrave Yam +15.510 9 P. O’Brien Yam +15.649 10 N. Frost Yam +15.904 11 R. McAdam Yam +16.227 12 E. Dellow Yam +16.471 13 L. Knight Yam +16.933 14 M. Cartwright Yam +26.636 15 F. Jacobs Yam +30.770 16 T. Zhao Yam +33.049 17 Z. Russo Yam +34.706 18 A. Wu Yam +34.935 19 Z. Beckinsale Yam +44.874 20 A. Jordan Yam +2m03.162

ShopYamaha R3 CupPoints

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Points 1 M. Simpson Yam 25 25 50 2 J. Simpson Yam 20 20 40 3 S. Dellow Yam 17 17 34 4 J. Pelgrave Yam 18 13 31 5 M. Ritter Yam 13 16 29 6 N. Lazos Yam 15 14 29 7 O. Lewis Yam 9 18 27 8 N. Frost Yam 16 11 27 9 W. Hunt Yam 11 15 26 10 P. O’Brien Yam 14 12 26 11 R. McAdam Yam 12 10 22 12 L. Knight Yam 10 8 18 13 E. Dellow Yam 8 9 17 14 F. Jacobs Yam 6 6 12 15 T. Zhao Yam 7 5 12 16 M. Cartwright Yam 2 7 9 17 Z. Russo Yam 4 4 8 18 A. Wu Yam 5 3 8 19 Z. Beckinsale Yam 3 2 5 20 A. Jordan Yam 1 1 21 V. Knezovic Yam 1 1

2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar