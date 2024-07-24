Trackhouse Racing MotoGP 2025

Trackhouse Racing joined the 2024 MotoGP World Championship as America’s only team in the premier class and now has its first rider signed for the 2025 and 2026 seasons after deciding to retain the services of 23-year-old Spaniard Raul Fernandez.

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Racing Team Principal

“We are happy to secure Raul in our rider line-up for the next two years. Having seen him at work in the last few months, we have appreciated his talent and I feel that he has been changing his approach to racing and that he is willing to work, willing to put in the effort to improve, to solve problems and this is always with a positive approach. This is something that we have appreciated and it will be very important to continue for our future, having already 3 year’s experience in MotoGP and knowing the latest 2024 spec Aprilia RS-GP from Silverstone to the end of the season – it will be the best way to prepare Raul for the coming two years. I think we have a lot in common; the way of thinking on this project and Raul is happy with his crew, he is happy about the team direction and so there are all the conditions we need to make our challenge stronger, help get Raul to be a stronger rider and keep pushing to make Trackhouse Racing a better MotoGP team.”

As one of the standout young talents in the MotoGP World Championship, Raul joined the premier class in 2022, having been a very close second place to Remy Gardner in the intermediate Moto2 championship in 2021 – scoring eight wins along the way.

His MotoGP career to date has seen Raul steadily gaining confidence and in 2024 his best performance came at Catalunya with a sixth-place finish.

Raul is currently 14th in the MotoGP Championship standings, five-points behind current team-mate Miguel Oliveira.

Having shown his pace on the 2023 specification Aprilia, Raul will graduate onto the latest spec RS-GP24 at the next round – Silverstone, for the British Grand Prix.

Raul Fernandez

“I’m super happy to remain with Trackhouse Racing MotoGP. That’s all we wanted; this new project, with Justin and Davide, is great and they have built a very good team. I am delighted to hear their plans for the future as they have a clear idea of what they want to do and for me, from the beginning of the year, it was my priority to try to stay in the team. At the end, I get to be here for the next two years which leaves me very satisfied but, of course, this also means we have a lot of work to do. We will have the full factory material in 2025 and 2026, obviously great news and right now, we are gearing up to start with a new bike in the middle of this year, so we have to make good use of this to prepare for next year as well. We need to stay calm, understand everything about the bike and see what we have to do for the 2025 season – it is very important. Trackhouse Racing MotoGP is just an amazing team, I love the ideas of this American organization and I’m also happy to see Justin’s ambitions. He is new to MotoGP but ready to bring something different in here for the American market and I hope we can make a difference – trying to make MotoGP grow there. Also, with Davide I’m very happy. He won five titles in MotoGP so far and I think he’s the right person to help me to fulfill my dreams. I strongly believe in him and his abilities to create a great team, I’m just over the moon. Now, in Silverstone, we will receive the 2024 upgrade specification of the Aprilia, which is going to be exciting. The first part of this year has already gone well, especially the last four rounds, as we managed to make some big steps and took the maximum from the bike. I feel that we are on the limit at the moment, so it’s great to jump to the new Aprilia now. We will have the same material, like the factory riders and Miguel, so it will be interesting to find out about our level inside the championship, especially on the Aprilia side.”

One half of the Trackhouse MotoGP garage has now been filled, who will fill the other…? It is widely tipped that Miguel Oliveira will ride for Pramac Yamaha in 2025 so the other seat at Trackhouse will be taken by….? Jack Miller is the hot tip around the traps, but will Trackhouse really overlook a young American in favour of bringing in the highly experienced Australian?