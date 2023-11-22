REC TTT Knievel Limited Edition Watch
REC Watches have revealed their new TTT Knievel Limited Edition watch, which will be produced in a run of just 736 units. Pricing for these exclusive timepieces, which take their inspiration from the Harley-Davidson XR750 and Evel Knievel, is set at $2295 USD (with a pre-order discount price of $1950 USD).
Robert Craig Knievel (October 17, 1938 – November 30, 2007) was the world renowned daredevil and showman. His most famous stunt was attempting to jump the fountains of Caesars Palace.
Later in his career Evel rode a Harley XR750, including for his last ever stunt – the Shark jump – practicing for which he crashed into a cameraman and he would sadly later retire as a result.
The TTT-Knievel design is inspired by Evel Knievel´s looks and showmanship as well as the DNA of his Harley machine, and will feature a black “Glitter” dial with a brushed steel case.
The star at 12 o’clock is made from material from his XR750 stunt bike, alongside the words ‘King of the Daredevils’, the central dial design a reference to his suit, while his number 1 Harley symbol is run at 6 o’clock. Additional details include Evel Knievel’s signature on the caseback, the rotor pattern also incorporates wheel-spoke like elements into the design.
Components and materials include Swiss made skeletonized movement (SW200-1 S b), three hands: hour, minutes and seconds, brushed stainless steel case, three layer dial with skeleton cut-outs, black leather strap and an exhibition caseback.
You can pre-order now at the REC Watches website (link) to take advantage of the 15% discount, before pricing rises to the full $2295 USD price tag with the official release: https://www.recwatches.com/timepieces/ttt-knievel/
REC TTT Knievel Limited Edition Watch specifications
|Case
|Diameter: 43 mm
|Lug-to-Lug: 46.50 mm
|Height: 12.30 mm
|Opening diameter: 33 mm
|Weight (w. strap): TBA
|Waterproof: 5 ATM / 50 M
|Strap
|Width (lug): 22 mm
|Width (Clasp): 18 mm
|Length: 125 / 75 mm
|Strap (integrated)
|Crystal (Dial Glass): Sapphire crystal w. 3 layers of anti-reflection coating
|Caseback glass: Mineral Glass
|Case,Caseback & Crown: 316L Stainless steel
|Strap: Black Leather
|Clasp: 316L Stainless Steel
|Movement
|Swiss made skeletonized SELLITA caliber: SW200-1 S b
|Time only (Hours, Minutes & Seconds
|Stop second device
|Self-Winding mechanism
|Automatic & manual winding
|26 Jewels
|41 Hours power reserve
|28,800 bph. 4Hz
|Accuracy +- 15 sec per day
REC TTT Knievel Limited Edition Watch Gallery