Motorcycle Recalls

Honda Africa Twin Recall

Recall number – REC-006188

Campaign number – 3P8

Original published date – 25 November 2024

Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Honda Customer Relations Team

Contact phone – 1300 559 846

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus

Honda CRF1100 African Twin

Variants – CRF1100A models and CRF1100D models

Year range – 2021-2024

Affected units – 601

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a software issue in the ECM, the system that prevents the front wheel from leaving the road under acceleration (wheelie control), may activate whilst operating the throttle, causing an acceleration failure.

What are the hazards?

If this occurs there is risk of losing balance and falling. This could potentially result in injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their nearest authorised Honda Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the software updated, free of charge.

Pirelli/Metzeler Tyre Recall

Supplier running the recall – Pirelli Tyres Australia Pty Ltd

Who sold the product – Please see attached list of traders (Link).

Identifying numbers

Tyre Tyre ID Code range on sidewall Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 150/70R18 70V

Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 150/70R18 70V EB 2M X032 0117-4024 Metzeler 150/70R18 M/C TL 70V Tourance Next EB 0M X033 4816-2424 Metzeler 150/70R18 M/C TL 70V Tourance Next II EB 0M 614L 3521-2624

Dates available for sale –

5 September 2021-30 July 2024

1 January 2017-6 October 2024

28 November 2016-16 June 2024

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Manufacturer country ID – Germany

Reason the product is recalled

Irregular tyre wear may develop, causing parts of the tyre reinforcement to break. This may lead to detachment of the tread layer and/or sudden deflation of the tyre.

The hazards to consumers

There is a risk of serious injury or death from a crash if the tread layer detaches or the tyre deflates.

What consumers should do

Stop using the motorcycle immediately.

Consumers should have the tyre checked by their local Pirelli or Metzeler dealer, to arrange for a free replacement of the tyre or a full refund.

For more information contact

Pirelli Tyres Australia

Call: 1300 300 008

Email: [email protected]