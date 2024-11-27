Motorcycle Recalls
Honda Africa Twin Recall
Recall number – REC-006188
Campaign number – 3P8
Original published date – 25 November 2024
Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Honda Customer Relations Team
Contact phone – 1300 559 846
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus
Honda CRF1100 African Twin
Variants – CRF1100A models and CRF1100D models
Year range – 2021-2024
Affected units – 601
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
What are the defects?
Due to a software issue in the ECM, the system that prevents the front wheel from leaving the road under acceleration (wheelie control), may activate whilst operating the throttle, causing an acceleration failure.
What are the hazards?
If this occurs there is risk of losing balance and falling. This could potentially result in injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles can contact their nearest authorised Honda Motorcycle dealer to schedule an appointment to have the software updated, free of charge.
Pirelli/Metzeler Tyre Recall
Supplier running the recall – Pirelli Tyres Australia Pty Ltd
Who sold the product – Please see attached list of traders (Link).
Identifying numbers
|Tyre
|Tyre ID
|Code range on sidewall
|Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 150/70R18 70V
Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 150/70R18 70V
|EB 2M X032
|0117-4024
|Metzeler 150/70R18 M/C TL 70V Tourance Next
|EB 0M X033
|4816-2424
|Metzeler 150/70R18 M/C TL 70V Tourance Next II
|EB 0M 614L
|3521-2624
Dates available for sale –
- 5 September 2021-30 July 2024
- 1 January 2017-6 October 2024
- 28 November 2016-16 June 2024
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Manufacturer country ID – Germany
Reason the product is recalled
Irregular tyre wear may develop, causing parts of the tyre reinforcement to break. This may lead to detachment of the tread layer and/or sudden deflation of the tyre.
The hazards to consumers
There is a risk of serious injury or death from a crash if the tread layer detaches or the tyre deflates.
What consumers should do
Stop using the motorcycle immediately.
Consumers should have the tyre checked by their local Pirelli or Metzeler dealer, to arrange for a free replacement of the tyre or a full refund.
For more information contact
Pirelli Tyres Australia
Call: 1300 300 008
Email: [email protected]