BMW S 1000/M1000/ HP4 Recall

Recall number – REC-006207

Campaign number – 0000112900

Original published date – 10 December 2024

Supplier details – B M W AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Australia Recall Hotline

Contact phone – 1800 243 675

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://recall-bmw-motorrad.com.au

BMW HP4, S 1000 RR, S 1000 R, S 1000 XR, HP4 Race, M 1000 R, M 1000RR, M 1000 XR

Variants: K46, K47, K49, K60, K63, K66, K67, K69, KM3, KM9

Year range – 2009 – 2024

Affected units – 827

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

A production batch of oil filters had a manufacturing defect that can result in the threaded connection becoming loose at high RPM.

As a result, oil could leak resulting in an engine stall or accumulation in the presence of an ignition source resulting in a vehicle fire.

The oil filters may have been fitted during a service or oil change.

What are the hazards?

An engine stall or vehicle fire could increase the risk of serious injury or death to riders, other road users, bystanders and/or damage to property.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their preferred authorised BMW Motorrad dealer or BMW Australia’s hotline on 1800 243 675.

The installed oil filter will be checked and replaced if required. All work is completed free of charge.

Harley 2023 Centre-Cooled Touring motorcycles Recall

Recall number – REC-006219

Campaign number – 9186

Original published date – 18 December 2024

Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited

Contact name – Harley-Davidson Dealership

Contact phone – 02 9886 0686

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html

HARLEY DAVIDSON 2023 Centre-Cooled Touring motorcycles

Variants – 2023 FLHXSE CVO Street Glide and 2023 FLTRXSE CVO Road Glide

Year range – 2023-2024

Affected units – 130

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing variation, the regulator output wiring harness may chafe against the crankcase exterior and become damaged. As a result, the vehicle may experience loss of propulsion and electrical power whilst riding.

What are the hazards?

A loss of propulsion and electrical power whilst riding, could increase the risk of a crash causing injury or death to rider(s) and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should contact their nearest Harley-Davidson dealer to schedule an appointment to have their motorcycle inspected and repaired, free of charge.