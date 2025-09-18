Recall Round-Up

2024-2025 Triumph Daytona 660 Recall

Recall number – REC-006431

Campaign number – SB640

Original published date – 12 September 2025

Supplier details – PETER STEVENS IMPORTERS PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Triumph Australia

Contact phone – 03 8327 8049

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://[email protected]

TRIUMPH Daytona 660

Variants – Daytona 660 (LAMS)

Year range – 2024-2025

Affected units – 2,882

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List (Link).

What are the defects?

The dipstick provided with the vehicle may not meet manufacturing specifications. As a result, the level of engine oil may be too low to feed the main bearings in the engine.

What are the hazards?

Incorrect levels of engine oil could result in the engine seizing whilst riding increasing the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger, or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Triumph Motorcycles and asked to schedule an appointment with their local dealership to have the work carried out, free of charge.

2018-2024 Ducati Panigale V4/Streetfighter V4 Recall

Recall number – REC-006438

Campaign number – CR301

Original published date – 12 September 2025

Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Contact name – Ducati Service Centre

Contact phone – 1300 112 606

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service

DUCATI PANIGALE V4 & STREETFIGHTER V4

Year range – 2018-2024

Affected units – 2,523

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List (link).

What are the defects?

The rear wheel shaft (axle) could lose its structural integrity and, in extreme cases, break whilst riding.

What are the hazards?

If the loss of structural integrity of the rear wheel shaft remains undetected, in extreme cases it may break while riding, which can result in loss of control of the motorcycle while riding and increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners will be contacted by Ducati in writing asking them to schedule an appointment with their local authorised Ducati Service or authorised Ducati Dealer to have work carried out, free of charge.

Note: You may ride your motorcycle to the Service Centre, provided you maintain a moderate speed, use minimal throttle, and avoid any abrupt acceleration.

Should you experience any irregularities in the rear section of the motorcycle during transit, please stop immediately. We strongly advise against using your motorcycle for any purpose other than travelling directly to the authorised Ducati Service Centre.