Motorcycle Recall Round-Up

Honda NSS350 Forza Recall

Recall number – REC-006294

Campaign number – 3PE

Original published date – 4 March 2025

Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Honda Customer Relations Team

Contact phone – 1300 559 846

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus

Honda NSS350

Year range – 2021-2022

Affected units – 192

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to manufacturing defect with the driven face set, a problem may occur in the variable speed transmission that may cause improper acceleration or loss of motive power.

What are the hazards?

A loss of motive power and/or unstable acceleration whilst riding could increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to the rider, passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Honda Australia asking them to schedule an appointment to have the vehicle inspected and work carried out, free of charge.