Motorcycle Recall Round-Up
Honda NSS350 Forza Recall
Recall number – REC-006294
Campaign number – 3PE
Original published date – 4 March 2025
Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Honda Customer Relations Team
Contact phone – 1300 559 846
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus
Honda NSS350
Year range – 2021-2022
Affected units – 192
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
See the VIN List.
What are the defects?
Due to manufacturing defect with the driven face set, a problem may occur in the variable speed transmission that may cause improper acceleration or loss of motive power.
What are the hazards?
A loss of motive power and/or unstable acceleration whilst riding could increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to the rider, passenger and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Honda Australia asking them to schedule an appointment to have the vehicle inspected and work carried out, free of charge.
Honda genuine fuel pump replacement recall
Recall number – REC-006306
Campaign number – 3PA
Original published date – 11 March 2025
Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Honda Customer Relations Team
Contact phone – 1300 559 846
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus
Honda CBR1000RR 2012 – 2016YM
Honda VFR1200FD 2013 – 2015YM
Honda CBR600RAD 2013 – 2020YM
Honda CBR1000RR 2017 – 2019YM
Affected units – 2,692
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
Note: This recall only applies to 49 vehicles that had the Honda Genuine fuel pump replaced.
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, the fuel pump impeller may not operate as intended. If this occurs, it could impair the fuel supply to the engine and result in a loss of power whilst riding.
What are the hazards?
A loss in power whilst riding could increase the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider, passenger and other road users or pedestrians.
What should consumers do?
Owner should contact their nearest Honda authorised motorcycle dealer and arrange for your vehicle to be inspected and works carried out if required, free of charge.